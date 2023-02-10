Early Presidents' Day mattress deal takes 25% off one of our favorite mattresses

Presidents' Day is less than two weeks away. That means if you're looking to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford, now is the time to shop. Early sales are knocking up to $430 off our favorite beds.

For instance, right now you can get the Helix Midnight Mattress (twin) on sale for $702 (opens in new tab). That's $234 off and one of the best Presidents' Day mattress sales we've seen. The queen size is also on sale for $1,030 (opens in new tab), which is $343 off. That's the biggest discount we've seen from Helix period.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix (opens in new tab)

Helix is getting a jump start on Presidents' Day. The mattress manufacturer is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "PDS25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $1,030 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

If you want the best bed in Helix's sale, we recommend the Helix Midnight mattress. We named it the best mattress for side sleepers and based on our experience, we can say it excels at that.

The mattress features two comfort layers, starting with a slab of Helix’s bespoke memory plus foam. This relieves pressure, providing soft sinkage and deep body contouring, while cradling pressure points along your shoulders, hips, and lower back. It's also more breathable than some of the best memory foam mattresses.

The bed also has a transition layer of responsive high-grade polyfoam that provides a little bounce and helps absorb sinkage from the top layer of memory foam, while offering extra cushioning for your body. Finally, you get another support layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils: these cradle your body, while also limiting motion transfer (great for couples) and reinforcing edge support around the perimeter. They also boost airflow, which helps make the Helix Midnight cooler than other all-foam mattresses.

Keep in mind that the Midnight mattress is handmade. That means you may notice a few irregularities, such as slightly bunched-up stitching here and there. You can rest assured that in no way does that affect the performance of the mattress.

The Midnight comes with a 10-year warranty and you can trial it for 100 nights to ensure it's the best choice for you. Make sure to follow our mattress sales coverage for the best sales this month.