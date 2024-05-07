5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max and Hulu and more (May 7-13)

It’s another jam-packed week of new movies arriving on some of the best streaming services with Netflix, Max and Hulu all debuting new flicks worth watching.

Netflix will offer two very different new movies this week. First up there’s a glossy rom-com, “Mother of the Bride”, and this is flanked by a comedy-drama set during biblical times that follows a man claiming to be the next Messiah. Plus, there’s also a twisting thriller with Anne Hathaway on Hulu and wrestling drama The Iron Claw makes its streaming debut on Max.

These are just some of the new movies you can stream this week, so let’s dive into the full list below that covers all the new flicks you won’t want to miss. Plus, we’ve got a sister guide to all the new TV shows to watch this week so be sure to check it out.

'Abigail' (PVOD)

When a mysterious figure (Giancarlo Esposito) brings together an ragtag crew of criminals, the job seems so simple that even these less-than-professional crooks can put it off. They’re tasked with kidnapping the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful businessman, watch her overnight, and then collect their share of the $50 million ransom. Sound easy enough.

However, once the girl is secured in a large isolated mansion, things get rather spooky when the captors start being hunted by an animal-like creature, and it soon dawns on the criminals that the supposedly innocent little girl they’ve taken hostage is anything but sweet.

“Abigail” is a blood-drenched horror comedy from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the equally-entertaining “Ready or Not” and the most recent “Scream” movies. Its lack of scares may disappoint genre fans, but if you want a wildly enjoyable thrill ride, “Abigail” offers plenty to sink your teeth into.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting May 7

'Mother of the Bride' (Netflix)

“Mother of the Bride” takes cues from recent romantic comedy successes “Ticket to Paradise” and “Anyone But You”. Like those two movies, it is set during a destination wedding and features two old flames being reunited after a frosty end to their love affair. But naturally, a picturesque wedding could be the perfect setting to put old animosity to bed and rediscover that initial spark.

In this new Netflix rom-com, Lana (Brooke Shields), is stunned when her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) returns from a trip abroad and announces she’s getting married in Thailand in just a month. If this surprise engagement wasn’t shock enough, Lana is further blind-sighted when she discovers that Emma’s fiancé is the son of the man (Benjamin Bratt) who broke her heart years earlier. What follows is a load of awkward encounters, and slapstick situations, but also a second chance at finding love in a gorgeous setting.

Stream on Netflix starting May 9

'Eileen'

A dark psychological thriller that centers on the relationship between two very different women working together at a juvenile detention center, “Eileen” packs well-crafted twists and two excellent leading performances from Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. The eponymous Eileen (McKenzie) is a lonely social recluse, living at home with her alcoholic father, whose dull life is upended by the arrival of a new counselor, Rebecca (Hathaway).

Eileen is instantly taken with the glamorous Rebecca and a quick friendship blossoms between the pair. Rebecca manages to bring Eileen out of her shell and show her the life she’s always wished to live. However, their budding kinship is disrupted when Rebecca shares a dark secret and puts Eileen in a dangerous situation. While the compelling narrative will hook you, the real treasure to be found in “Eileen” is the two career-best performances from McKenzie and Hathaway. If you like your thrillers to be on the somber side, don’t miss this new to Hulu movie.

Stream on Hulu starting May 10

'The Iron Claw' (Max)

Based on the tragic true story of the Von Erich brothers, “The Iron Claw” sees Zac Efron lose himself in the leading role of Kevin Von Erich, the second oldest son born into a family of professional wrestlers. Pushed by their domineering father, Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), Kevin and his brothers look to make history and create an untouchable family legacy in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

Also starring Jeremy Allen White, Lily James, Harris Dickinson and Maura Tierney, “The Iron Claw” is a biographical sports drama that doesn’t require a love of WWE to enjoy. However, you will need a strong resolve, as this movie goes to some very dark places, and the events on screen can be downright harrowing. The fact it’s all based on real events serves only to make it even more emotionally devastating. However, don’t let its bleak subject matter put you off, “The Iron Claw” is a remarkable movie with heavyweight performances throughout.

Stream on Max starting May 10

'The Book of Clarence' (Netflix)

Drawing comparisons with the iconic “Monty Python’s Life of Brian”, this biblical comedy focuses on Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) who attempts to capitalize on the emergenc of Jesus Christ in A.D. 33 Jerusalem by claiming to be the latest Messiah sent by God. Motivated by a desire to escape his debts, his plan works initially, but it’s not long before the strains of a divine existence start to weigh on Clarence.

“The Book of Clarence” manages to balance its serious subject matter with farcical comedic elements, and the movie also includes an excellent supporting cast with top talents such as Omar Sy, David Oyelowo, Anna Diop and RJ Cyler. “The Book of Clarence” didn’t quite manage to find its audience in theaters, but its debut on Netflix should give it a second chance to convert the masses.

Stream on Netflix starting May 11