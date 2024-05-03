Amazon Gaming Week — 11 deals I’d buy now to upgrade my gaming setup
Amazon is offering some of the best gaming deals of the year
The Amazon Gaming Week sale is in full swing, offering a huge opportunity to save on games, monitors, and all kinds of accessories across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC.
Some of my favorite deals right now are up to 43% off Acer gaming laptops and monitors and up to 56% off Logitech's G series of PC gaming accessories. Plus, one of the best mobile gaming controllers, the Razer Kishi V2, is on sale for under $100 — a record-low price. These deals will only last until May 5, so you'll want to act fast to get in on the savings.
Keep scrolling to see more of the best Amazon Gaming Week deals out there. If you need more help narrowing down which accessories to get to upgrade your gaming setup, check out our round-up of the best gaming microphones and best gaming monitors.
Best Amazon Gaming Deals
SanDisk 256GB microSDXC Card for Nintendo Switch: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon
SanDisk's licensed microSD card for the Nintendo Switch is a little pricey, but that extra cost comes with a lifetime warranty and UHS-3 compatibility. This format offers quicker memory speeds that can write a minimum of 30 MBps compared to its UHS-1 (minimum 10 MBps) counterparts. You can snag this bubble-gum pink Fortnite-themed card from Amazon for half off its usual price.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon
One of our top picks for the best Nintendo Switch controllers, PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controllers sport a similar layout to the Switch Pro Controller but with an extremely lightweight and customizable design. Case in point, if you're not a Mario fan, Amazon also has The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version on sale as well.
Corsair HS65 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon
The Corsair HS65 Wireless offers two kinds of wireless connectivity: USB 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth, which is somewhat unusual in this price range. Otherwise, the device provides fantastic sound for both games and music, and an excellent perk in its SoundID equalization features. The fit is tight, however, and the mic is nonremovable.
Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller: was $119 now $92 @ Amazon
The Razer Kishi V2 is a welcome upgrade to an already great mobile game controller. Just lock in your iPhone (note that this model uses Lightning, not USB-C), and you can make your phone a handheld gaming machine in an instant. It fits most newer iPhones and comes with a ton of features that make it a great gamepad in general for PC and Xbox games, including programmable macros.
HyperX QuadCast S microphone: was $159 now $100 @ Amazon
If you're looking to color-coordinate your mic with other custom lighting in your PC setup, the HyperX QuadCast S is the best gaming microphone for the job. It features high-quality sound, customizable lighting, and a built-in shock mount and pop filter, which is handy if you’re keeping your mic close to your mouse and keyboard.
Elgato HD60 X external capture card: was $179 now $134 @ Amazon
When it comes to the Elgato HD60 X, there's a whole lot to love. With the ability to capture 4K video at 30fps or 1080p video at 60fps, support for PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles, and less than 100ms latency, there aren't many capture cards in this price range that can rival its performance.
Logitech G915 wireless mechanical keyboard: was $229 now $156 @ Amazon
This wireless mechanical gaming keyboard features a sturdy chassis, slim keycaps, low-profile switches, full RGB lighting and a much sleeker profile than Logitech's previous offerings. In our Logitech G915 review, our only complaint was its eyewatering price tag — which makes this 32% off deal at Amazon even better.
16” Acer Nitro with RTX 4060 GPU: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon
You’re getting a whole lot of bang for your buck with this 16-inch gaming laptop from Acer. That headline RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is paired with an impressive AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU (with a starting clock speed of 3.80 Ghz). Its 16-inch IPS screen hits a 16:10 aspect ratio of just above 2K resolution (2,560 x 1,600). Games should look razor-sharp played at native resolution on this beast.
