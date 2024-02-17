11 best Presidents Day mattress sales for under $599 at Amazon, Walmart, Target and more

With Presidents Day weekend upon us, now is a great time to upgrade your mattress, pillow, or comforter. While we normally recommend buying straight from mattress brands — they tend to offer better freebies and return policies — retailers like Amazon and Walmart are upping their game with excellent discounts we likely won't see again till Memorial Day.

I've been covering retail holidays like Presidents Day for 17 years. Below I'm rounding up the best deals you can get on beds we've tested and reviewed in our best mattress guide. Looking for more deals? Make sure to check out our guide to the best mattresses on Amazon and best Presidents Day mattress sales right now.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

Zinus 10" Foam & Spring Mattress: was $215 now $150 @ Amazon

Combining foam with springs, the filling of this mattress is soft to the touch and yet supportive — ideal for stomach sleepers. It arrives rolled up and vacuum packed for ease of getting it to your room. Simply unroll it and leave it for 72 hours to take its shape. There's a 10-year limited warranty included as well. Only the full size is on sale right now.

Sleep Innovations Marley 10" Memory Foam Mattress: was $209 now $170 @ Amazon

If you want cooling comfort at night, this twin memory foam mattress features cooling gel foam and an airflow channel for enhanced breathability. Providing medium support to suit every sleep style, the twin is on sale for $170 (was $209), whereas the queen is on sale for $269 (was $299).

Lucid 10"Memory Foam Mattress: was $219 now $186 @ Amazon

This affordable memory foam mattress is gel-infused, and designed to keep your temperature regulated. This twin mattress fits most beds and features a 10-inch medium-plush profile. After discount, you can get the twin for $186 (was $219) or the queen for $288 (was $339).

Casper Element: was $276 now $248 @ Target

The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. This Amazon exclusive offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. After discount, the twin costs $248 (was $276), whereas the queen costs $535 ($595).

Ashley Chime Memory Foam Mattress: was $299 now $254 @ Amazon

This Presidents Day mattress deal offers big savings on Ashley Chime's Signature Design 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress. The bed is designed with thick layers of memory foam to cushion your entire body while you sleep. The queen is on sale for $254, which is a nice price drop on a mattress designed to relieve pressure across your body.

Zinus Green Tea Mattress: was $419 now $260 @ Amazon

The Zinus Green Tea mattress is a solid pick for anyone in need of an inexpensive mattress. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we said it's a great value for anyone with a low budget, of average weight, or for children. After discount, the 12-inch twin costs $260 (was $419) or you can get the queen for $499 (was $595).

Tuft & Needle Nod 8" Mattress: was $349 now $296 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Tuft & Needle Nod 8-inch mattress on sale from $296. This is the manufacturer's most affordable mattress, so it's great to see it on sale. The Nod mattress features its proprietary adaptive foam for the most comfortable night's sleep possible. After the discount, the 8-inch twin costs $296 (was $349), whereas the 8-inch queen costs $424 (was $499). The Nod is an Amazon exclusive mattress.

Lucid Hybrid Mattresses: was $399 now $311 @ Amazon

The Lucid Hybrid mattress gives you the best of both worlds as it combines both memory foam and inner coils to comfort and support your body while you sleep. Currently, Amazon has the twin on sale for $311 (was $399) or the queen for $452 (was $579). Note that you'll need to click on the digital coupon to get this price on the queen size.

Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12" Mattress: was $399 now $322 @ Amazon

This is a great deal for those who want to keep cool at night. With 7 inches of conforming high-density, gel-infused foam, this mattress draws heat away from your body for a more comfortable sleep. The memory foam also conforms to your body to relieve any aches and pains. After discount, the twin cost $167 (was $276), whereas the queen costs $339 (was $599).

Serta Clarks Hill 13 Mattress: was $1,300 now $398 @ Walmart

The Serta Clarks Hill 13 mattress packs an extra layer of Serta gel memory foam, which provides cradling comfort and allows airflow to keep you cool. The bed also has 805 Individually wrapped coils to offer contouring, cradling, and better overall support. After discount, the twin costs $398 (was $1,300) whereas the queen costs $549 (was $1,600).

Allswell Organic Hybrid Mattress: was $587 now $527 @ Walmart

Allswell mattresses are now sold through Walmart's storefront. The Organic 12-inch mattress is one of the most affordable you'll find with GOTS certified organic cotton and wool, and GOLS certified organic latex. As part of its current mattress deals — you can get the twin for $527 (was $587), whereas the queen costs $672 (was $747).

Shop more Presidents Day mattress deals