Massive sale at Ray-Ban — up to 50% off aviators, wayfarers and polarized lenses

As someone who has misplaced and lost many sunglasses (I’ve lost and dropped two pairs in the ocean alone), spending more than $100 on a new pair is a tough pill to swallow. Plus, polarized lenses at that price point are even harder to come by. That’s why I always keep an eye out for sales on good brands.
Right now, there are tons of good deals at Ray-Ban — we’re talking up to 50% off. That means you can snag trendy transparent frames or classic polished metal aviators starting at just $70. (Or, enjoy 20% off customized pieces.) And nearly all are compatible with a prescription if needed. The only caveat to be mindful of when shopping our top picks below is that the deeper discounts are limited to select sizes.
The Best Ray-Ban Deals
Women’s RB4122 Sunglasses: was $151 now $75 @ Ray-Ban
These slightly smaller, square frames are ideal for petite faces. The fit itself is on the narrow side and sits up higher on the bridge of your nose. We love how the polished black frame gives offers a vintage-inspired look that can be paired with the same shade of lenses or in green, both of which are 50% off.
Men’s Justin Classic Sunglasses: was $155 now $77 @ Ray-Ban
A modern twist on a classic, these Wayfarer-like frames feature larger, square lenses surrounded by a trendy transparent style currently priced at a steal. The discounted brown-on-brown combo softens thanks to a gradient lens treatment but still makes a punchy statement. Note: They're out of stock at the moment, but you can sign up to receive an e-mail when inventory returns.
Unisex Ray-Ban Beat: was $174 now $87 @ Ray-Ban
The John Lennon look is back in style. These defined, oval lenses have enjoyed recent popularity, and now you can get a pair for yourself without spending more than $100. The matte gold is finished off with clear, rubberized ends and adjustable nose pads. These are, however, a narrow fit.
Unisex Round Fleck in Polished Blue Havana: was $191 now $95 @ Ray-Ban
The best part of these contemporary, round lenses is the frame. Constructed around premium acetate rims with matte finishes on the metal temples, reviewers were blown away by the quality of the product. Only the Polished Blue Havana style with Blue lenses is 50% off, however.
Men’s RB3267 in Polished Brown: was $203 now $101 @ Ray-Ban
If a timeless navigator is more your speed, then you'll want to consider scooping up the RB3267 while it's $100 off in all three finishes: polished gold, silver and brown. We dig the pairing of an ultra-thin metal profile and bold, square lens shape.
