Early Labor Day deal knocks up to $200 off Editor's Choice mattress

September sales will be here before you know it. For instance, we've already spotted the first Labor Day mattress sale of 2021. The discount applies to a bed in our best mattress guide.

For a limited time, Helix is taking $100 off any mattress and bundling 2 free pillows via coupon code "LDAY100". That's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Helix. However, the sale doesn't end there. Spend $1,250 or more at Helix and you can save up to $200 off your purchase. It's one of the earliest Labor Day sales we've seen from any retailer.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: Labor Day has arrived early at Helix. As part of its new sale — Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "LDAY100" ($100 off any mattress); "LDAY150" ($150 off $1,250); or "LDAY200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal

If you want the best bed in Helix's sale, we recommend the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress. This medium-firm hybrid is the brand's most popular mattress, with five layers that are designed to support your body's contours and cushion your shoulders and hips while you sleep on your side. In fact, the entire mattress was designed specifically for side sleepers. (Although anyone will feel comfortable sleeping on this mattress).

We like Helix as a brand because aside from making Editor's Choice mattresses, the company also offers a handy sleep quiz on its site that will help you decide whether the Helix Midnight is the best mattress for your sleeping style.

We expect to see more mattress discounts in the coming days as we get closer to Labor Day. Also, make sure to follow our cheap bedroom set deals coverage for more bedroom discounts.