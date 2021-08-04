Best cheap bedroom set deals in August 2021

Cheap bedroom set deals can lower the cost of furnishing your bedroom. In addition to a mattress frame/foundation, some of the best cheap bedroom set deals we've seen also include a dresser or mattress protector. Depending on your needs and budget, you can also find bedroom sets that include nightstands, mirrors, or chests.

When shopping for cheap bedroom set deals it's important to remember that many sets don't include a mattress. (If you need help choosing a mattress, make sure to check out our best mattress guide). As the centerpiece of your bedroom, the right mattress ensures you'll be getting the best night's sleep. To help with your shopping, we're rounding up the best cheap bedroom set deals you can get right now. (If you just need a new mattress, make sure to check out our mattress deals guide).

Best cheap bedroom set deals

Bedroom sets

Feuerstein 3-Piece Bedroom Set: was $624 now $479 @ Wayfair

This affordable bedroom set includes all the basics you need to furnish your bedroom. It comes with a queen headboard, footboard, rails, slats, and two nightstands. The bed requires a box spring. View Deal

Picket House Upholstered Platform Bed Set: was $593 now $474 @ Overstock

The Picket House Upholtered Platform Bed set features a queen platform bed and two mid-century styled nightstands. Normally priced at $593, it's now on sale for $474. View Deal

Best Quality 3-Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,139 now $944 @ Overstock

This bedroom set includes a bed, dresser, and nightstand. The dresser includes six drawers, while the nightstand is constructed with two drawers. The bedroom set is available in various sizes from twin to California King. View Deal

Nectar 5-Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,598 now $1,049 @ Nectar

The Nectar 5-piece bedroom set includes a Nectar mattress, Nectar foundation, two cooling pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. For a limited time, Nectar is taking $549 off its full price, which makes this one of the best deals we've seen from Nectar. View Deal

Montauk Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set: was $1,548 now $1,413 @ Wayfair

The Montauk Standard 4 Piece Bedroom Set is made of pine wood from Southern Brazil that can last for years. The wood itself comes from renewable forests. The full set includes a bed, nightstand, and dresser. View Deal

Mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick and offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

If you tend to sweat overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses claim to wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. As part of its current sale — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva Classic: $225 off orders of $1,000 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the sticker shock. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable: You can get it in soft, medium, or firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. Currently, Saatva is taking $225 off orders of $1,000 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $824 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,274 (was $1,499).View Deal