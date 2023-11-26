Best Cyber Monday headphone deals 2023 — AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

With Cyber Monday sales in full swing, I'm finding huge discounts with up to 50% off some of the very best headphones and wireless earbuds. Popular models from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony and Sennheiser (plus plenty of others), have all seen big price drops in some of the best headphone deals I've found this year.

Right now, the biggest discounts I've found are on the Beats Studio Pro headphones, which are $169 at Amazon. That's a whopping $180 off! The Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) are also being heavily discounted, and are just $169 at Walmart. That's a $80 off the original price, and the lowest price I've ever seen on these awesome wireless earbuds. Sony headphones are also getting some big discounts with the WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise-cancelers at $239 at Walmart, while the Sony LinkBuds S are just $128 at Walmart.

All are amazing sales on some of the best noise-canceling headphones that deliver a big brand experience for less. Remember to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for more outstanding sales to shop across all Tom's Guide's tech and lifestyle categories.

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals

JBL Tune 510BT: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 40 hours, and a recharge happens in as little as 2 hours. They have JBL Pure Bass sound and although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.6 out of 5-stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money. Also consider the JBL Tune 710BT for $39 @ Amazon.

Price check: $24 @ Best Buy

JBL Tune 660NC: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

While these aren't quite as nice as the JBL Live 660NC headphones (in a deal below), this is still a great deal. You get up to 55 hours battery life (44 hours with ANC) and surprisingly good noise cancelation performance, all for just $49. Normally, it's tough to find even decent noise-canceling headphones at the price.

Philips H9505: was $249 now $88 @ Amazon

Although we haven't reviewed this particular model at Tom's Guide, the Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high-quality sound, seamless Bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Sony WH-CH710N: was $149 now $134 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-CH710N offer lot of battery life (up to 35 hours) for your money. They also feature Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology, which is a rare feature at this price point. They're now at their lowest price ever, with Amazon dropping the price below $100.

Price check: $148 @ Walmart

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Get one of the best budget noise-cancelling headphones for half off. In our JBL Live 660NC review, we praised its long battery life and effective noise cancellation. One thing we thought might be better on these bass-forward cans was their tight fit, but they sure didn't move around on our head.

Beats Solo 3: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Alongside Beats' signature bass-forward sound, the Solo 3 are best known for offering up to two whole days of battery life on a full charge. These may not offer sound quality to rival the best on-ear headphones, but they sport a premium look that makes a real statement. In the past, we’ve felt they were overpriced, but with this sizable discount, that's no longer an issue.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

These wireless headphones boast the signature Sennheiser sound and strong noise cancelation. Our review said they provided great sound and solid active noise cancelation at an affordable price. The 30 hours of battery life with ANC turned on is impressive, and with a comfortable fit, you won't want to take these headphones off.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $140 @ Amazon

These flagship over-ear headphones from Philips sport wireless Bluetooth connectivity and effective ANC. Although, we have yet to review this particular model, we have hands-on experience and can vouch for their first-class performance, comfort and battery life that runs to 32 hours with ANC.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

$100 OFF! This is the the first price drop I've seen since we reviewed these newly updated QuietComfort Headphones model. They quietly launched in October and come with enhanced sound, more features, and the same celebrated noise cancelation as their QC45 predecessor. This $100 saving brings the headphones down to an all-time low price and they deserve to be snapped up before the offer ends.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $379 now $258 @ Amazon

In our Momentum 4 review we found Sennheiser's smooth house sound handled a wide range of music content, from pounding beats to more mellow tunes with aplomb. These headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Adaptive support, and a supplied 3.5mm cable is supplied for audiophile wired connections. The 60-hour playback time is a real crowd pleaser and makes these the ANC headphones with the longest battery life.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser HD 600: was $449 now $285 @ Amazon

When I need to test out a new audio track and want the absolute best-possible experience, these are the open-back headphones I reach for. These headphones offer an even wider soundstage and better clarity thanks to the larger 42mm drivers. These are considered the gold-standard by all audiophiles, and are worth having in your collection if you're serious about hi-res audio.

Best Cyber Monday wireless earbud deals

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't worry if you've never heard of these buds before. We've rated them one of the best wireless buds under $30. In our Skullcandy Dime review, we also said they offer sound that beats the AirPods. Battery life could be better at just 3.5 hours, but they're on sale for just $19, which is their lowest price ever.

1More PistonBuds Pro: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The 1More PistonBuds Pro are some of the best budget earbuds on the market. They have great ANC and sound quality for a low price. Unfortunately, they're not great on calls and their battery life could be better, but they're good for audiophiles on a budget. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: was $169 now $79 @ Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds have just dropped to their lowest price ever with 50% off during sales season. The Grammy-recommended earbuds offer high-tech HearID ANC (noise cancellation), ambient noise and 3D surround sound to produce seriously high-res audio. Using coaxial dual driver tech, vocals are crystal clear and bass sonorous.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Launched in 2019, the AirPods 2 are very capable wireless earbuds. There's no ANC, but you get solid audio performance and up to 5 hours of play back time. The standard lightning charging case gives up to 24 hours of additional charge, and a 15-minute quick charge nets 3 hours of listening time. Hey Siri voice control handles your every command, and adds up to a great deal for you.

Price check: $89 @ Walmart | $89 @ Best Buy

Jabra Elite 7 Pro: was $199 now $83 @ Amazon

These wireless noise-cancelling earbuds come from the same stable as the Elite 7 Active and offer great sound and call quality. They claim better battery life than AirPods, are IP57-rated for water and dust protection, and Jabra's secure fit should make them a dependable workout companion.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): was $139 now $84 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The Amazon Echo Buds are currently at their lowest ever price at Amazon. In our Echo Buds 2 review, we loved their effective noise cancellation, excellent Alexa integration (as you'd expect), sleek charging case and neutral audio. Battery life is only 5 hours, but at this discount that may be a negative worth accepting.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid sequel to the first-gen Buds, offering decent active noise cancelation and a comfortable fit. And thanks to the Galaxy Wearable app, they now gain extended functionality.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $50 off the Beats Studio Buds multiple colorways including black, white and red. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these wireless earbuds, making now a very good time to buy.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we rated these earbuds four stars for their standout sound quality and a very comfortable fit for their price range. You'll also enjoy a very healthy 8-hour battery life with up to 29 hours more charge stored in the stylish case. These are a great buy for Galaxy owners.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

Google's top-end earbuds are currently only $16 off in this great deal. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we were big fans of its active noise cancelation, excellent audio properties, and easy-to-use controls. This deal is available for all four colors: black, coral, fog, and lemongrass.

Sony LinkBuds: was $179 now $128 @ Amazon

Open-ear headphones may be all the rage now, but Sony's LinkBuds were one of the first I encountered that allow ambient noise to freely pass through to your ear. There's no denying that the unusual design may not be for everyone but they come stacked with useful features, including Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology to upscale low-resolution audio, as well as 360 Reality Audio support. They sync up to the Sony Headphones app on iOS and Android, and work with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price check: $128 @ Best Buy

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise canceling, and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our review, we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging. As of this writing, only the black and silver models are in stock at Amazon.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are Apple's first pair of completely wireless fitness earbuds. That means you get a seamless setup, just like with AirPods. You also get killer battery life. The earbuds themselves get 9 hours of playback and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these can't be beaten — not that they aren't great for Android too.

Price check: $149 @ Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

These Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds and give a high quality audio experience and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. Available in black, white and Bora purple, battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: was $279 now $169 @ Amazon

$110 OFF! These are an all-around beauty, with strong noise-canceling inside sleek-looking buds. Everything works exceptionally well, and Sennheiser’s sound profile is dexterous and informative and can be personalized through a variety of customization tools. AptX Adaptive is on board to dynamically scale the bitrate to increase Bluetooth streaming quality. This is the lowest price I've found these at.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy

Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

$40 OFF! With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beat Fits Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.

Price check: $159 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $199 @ B&H

$80 OFF! If you're looking for the earbuds-version of the above headsets, look no further for this deal, which takes $100 off their price. These are some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds, with exceptional sound, noise cancellation, battery life and customizable features.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

LOWEST-EVER PRICE! The AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning charging case pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancelation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

PRICE DROP! The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors, plus they support Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

$100 OFF! A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Battery life runs to 6 hours plus 24 hours of top ups from the charging case. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review we said that sound balance and noise neutralization worked extremely well, and these redesigned buds feel superior to the original.

Technics EAH-AZ80: was $299 now $224 @ Amazon

SAVE $75! These are some of the most comfortable wireless earbuds I've tried. What's more is that they sound great too, making them an ideal solution for audiophiles who like to listen for longer. They have Technics' signature sound and LDAC support for highest quality audio handling over Bluetooth, and last for around 7.5 hours on a single charge.

Price check: $224 @ Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

SAVE $60! Top of my list of the best wireless earbuds, Sony's newest earbuds build on the strengths of their predecessor with a smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. In my review, I said that I loved the strong ANC performance and outstanding sound quality, and the user experiences via the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app is the best around. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular. Although not the lowest price I've found these at, this is still a very worthwhile discount on the list price for Sony's flagship wireless earbuds.

Price check: $248 @ Amazon | $249 @ Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2: was $399 now $328 @ Amazon

SAVE $81! These second-gen wireless earbuds with adaptive ANC distill the company's phenomenal acoustic knowhow with upgraded wireless connectivity. Bass levels are weighty and immersive, and you get great vocal clarity and treble detail. Battery life runs to 5 hours from the earbuds and 16 hours from the charging case.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals — what to look for in 2023

Although you can find the best headphone deals at any time of the year, Cyber Monday deals tend to break all price records and 2023 is looking like no exception. It's not only about price though, and many factors come into play when shopping for the best headphones, but your decision should always come down to intended use. That being said, its a good idea to take the following categories into consideration before settling on any pair of headphones.

1. Design: Are you looking for in-ear, on-ear or over-ear headphones? Wired or wireless? Luxury or sporty? Since these are headphones that will be used for multiple occasions, you want something that suits your lifestyle. Some models are more versatile than others and I always have my AirPods Pro 2 with me for routine office commutes as well trip to the gym. Whatever type you choose, make sure the headphones are well built, easy to carry, and comfy to wear for about 1 to 2 hours daily.

2. Sound quality: Different models offer different sound, and since you’re buying a pair to enjoy music individually, it’s important to find headphones that match your sound preference, be it heavy bass or distinctively clear to where you can hear the littlest nuances in recordings. Some of the best audiophile headphones provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. Some models offer personalized sound via companion app, which allows the user to create their own profiles and tweak EQ levels to their hearing.

3. Battery life: Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 4 headphones set a high bar by offer 60-hour battery life, and most wireless over-ear headphones typically manage around half that. Wireless earbuds can last about 5 to 10 hours and offer extended playtime