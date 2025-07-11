I've been reviewing headphones over 4 years — here's the 10 best Prime Day deals you can still get on Bose, Sony, Sonos and more
Your last chance to save big on some epic headphones
The big Prime Day sale is coming to an end. But, as the sun sets after another few days of massive savings, there are still some great deals to be had on a range of headphones.
There's $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are $298 at Amazon. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are down to $199, thanks to a $150 discount. See? and there's plenty more besides if you're still trying to get hooked up with some new headphones.
These are the best Prime Day headphone deals you can still grab as the sale winds down.
Quick Links
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- JBL Tune 720BT: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon
- EarFun Wave Pro: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $78 @ Amazon
- JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $193 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $229 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $248 @ Amazon
- Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
Last-minute Prime Day headphone deals
How about some inexpensive over-ears with epic battery life? The lightweight Tune 720BT are a very solid pair of headphones for the price, and offer 76 hours of battery for a good week's worth of listening (you do sleep and eat, right?). This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 might not be the newest pair of Sony headphones on the block, but they're still a great pair of over-ear cans. Great noise canceling, excellent sound and good battery life. This deal isn't quite their lowest price, but it's still a very solid saving.
The JBL Live 770NC are solid headphones at a very solid price. This deal nets you 65 hours of battery life and pretty good sound to boot. There's a massive $100 saving here to bring them down to fresh lowest price. Not one to be missed!
This is one of the best ways to get top notch noise canceling without spending the big bucks. This deal brings Bose's mid-range cans to a decent price, giving you good sound and great comfort for a bargain. This deal might not last much longer though — snap them up while you still can!
How much do I actually need to say about Sony's flagship cans? They're excellent. They sound fabulous. They have strong noise canceling. They're comfortable. They're also $150 off in the Prime Day sale — do I really need to say anything else? Go get some before Prime Day finishes!
The Momentum 4 pack in Sennheiser's excellent sound and some great noise canceling. They're a comfortable pair of headphones, and 60 hours of ANC battery life is about as long as you could ever need. This deal brings them down to a great price, although with Prime Day ending soon, you'll need to get in there quick!
The Beats Studio Pro are a very attractive pair of headphones with a cool design. They sound good and offer some solid noise canceling — at this price they're a surefire hit. But don't delay, there's not long until Prime Day runs its course!
The Sonos Ace offer some seriously impressive noise canceling and spatial audio performance. They're comfortable too — and thanks to this deal they're at their lowest price ever. Prime Day will be over soon though, so make sure you're quick!
This cheaper pair of budget headphones is a great way to get some excellent ANC cans without breaking the bank. 35 hours of battery is better than some of the flagships on this list — and this sale brings them down to their lowest price ever.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals
- shop all last-minute Prime Day deals
- Skechers: deals from $11
- Lego sale: deals from $8
- Carhartt sale: deals from $9
- Prime for Young Adults: 50% off
- YETI sale: up to 25% off
- Adidas sale: deals from $6
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Amazon Haul: deals from $5
- New Balance sale: up to 50% off
- Garmin: deals from $169
- Grills: deals from $89
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.