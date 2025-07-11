I've been reviewing headphones over 4 years — here's the 10 best Prime Day deals you can still get on Bose, Sony, Sonos and more

The big Prime Day sale is coming to an end. But, as the sun sets after another few days of massive savings, there are still some great deals to be had on a range of headphones.

There's $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are $298 at Amazon. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are down to $199, thanks to a $150 discount. See? and there's plenty more besides if you're still trying to get hooked up with some new headphones.

These are the best Prime Day headphone deals you can still grab as the sale winds down.

Last-minute Prime Day headphone deals

JBL Tune 720BT: was $89 now $49 at Amazon How about some inexpensive over-ears with epic battery life? The lightweight Tune 720BT are a very solid pair of headphones for the price, and offer 76 hours of battery for a good week's worth of listening (you do sleep and eat, right?). This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $193 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 might not be the newest pair of Sony headphones on the block, but they're still a great pair of over-ear cans. Great noise canceling, excellent sound and good battery life. This deal isn't quite their lowest price, but it's still a very solid saving.

JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The JBL Live 770NC are solid headphones at a very solid price. This deal nets you 65 hours of battery life and pretty good sound to boot. There's a massive $100 saving here to bring them down to fresh lowest price. Not one to be missed!

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This is one of the best ways to get top notch noise canceling without spending the big bucks. This deal brings Bose's mid-range cans to a decent price, giving you good sound and great comfort for a bargain. This deal might not last much longer though — snap them up while you still can!

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $248 at Amazon How much do I actually need to say about Sony's flagship cans? They're excellent. They sound fabulous. They have strong noise canceling. They're comfortable. They're also $150 off in the Prime Day sale — do I really need to say anything else? Go get some before Prime Day finishes!

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $229 at Amazon The Momentum 4 pack in Sennheiser's excellent sound and some great noise canceling. They're a comfortable pair of headphones, and 60 hours of ANC battery life is about as long as you could ever need. This deal brings them down to a great price, although with Prime Day ending soon, you'll need to get in there quick!

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are a very attractive pair of headphones with a cool design. They sound good and offer some solid noise canceling — at this price they're a surefire hit. But don't delay, there's not long until Prime Day runs its course!

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace offer some seriously impressive noise canceling and spatial audio performance. They're comfortable too — and thanks to this deal they're at their lowest price ever. Prime Day will be over soon though, so make sure you're quick!

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $78 at Amazon This cheaper pair of budget headphones is a great way to get some excellent ANC cans without breaking the bank. 35 hours of battery is better than some of the flagships on this list — and this sale brings them down to their lowest price ever.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals