These are the 5 best Bluetooth headphone deals under $50 this Prime Day

The world is getting ever more expensive, making it harder and harder to find things that fill our needs without breaking the bank. Deals events like Prime Day exist to make things on your wallet a little easier.

There are plenty of deals that get you great headphones without spending too much money. How about the Soundcore Life Q20, which give you solid ANC for just $37 at Amazon? Or maybe you want something on-ear — check out the Sony WH-CH520, which are now just $38 at Amazon.

Whatever happens, we've got you covered for affordable headphones options — here are all the best cheap headphones in the Prime Day sales.

Best Prime Day headphones deals under $50

JBL Tune 510BT: was $39 now $27 at Amazon These on-ear headphones are about as bare bones as they come. They're a comfortable, light pair of cans that sound fine for the price, and feature some very good battery life — 40 hours to be exact. This deal brings them close to their lowest price ever.

Lowest Price! Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Sony makes some of the best headphones at this price range, and the WH-CH520 are a great example. While these on-ear cans lack ANC, they offer up to 50 hours of battery life in an extremely lightweight design. In our WH-CH520 review, we found them to be super-comfy.

Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $37 at Amazon The Soundcore Life Q20 bring a whole load of more premium specs to a very affordable price. There's ANC on board to match a comfortable fit and foldable design. 70 hours of battery is the icing on top of a delicious budget headphone cake.

JBL Tune 720BT: was $89 now $49 at Amazon These budget cans pack in more features, although you'll miss out on the ANC you'll get with some of the other options on this list. Still, these headphones have a massive 76 hour battery, so they'll last you for a long, long time. Thick cushioning provides a comfortable fit for long periods of wear.

