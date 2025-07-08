These are the 5 best Bluetooth headphone deals under $50 this Prime Day
Cheap headphones heaven
The world is getting ever more expensive, making it harder and harder to find things that fill our needs without breaking the bank. Deals events like Prime Day exist to make things on your wallet a little easier.
There are plenty of deals that get you great headphones without spending too much money. How about the Soundcore Life Q20, which give you solid ANC for just $37 at Amazon? Or maybe you want something on-ear — check out the Sony WH-CH520, which are now just $38 at Amazon.
Whatever happens, we've got you covered for affordable headphones options — here are all the best cheap headphones in the Prime Day sales.
Quick List
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- JBL Tune 510BT: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
- Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $37 @ Amazon
- JLab JBuds Lux ANC: was $79 now $47 @ Amazon
- JBL Tune 720BT: was $89 now $49 @ Amazon
Best Prime Day headphones deals under $50
These on-ear headphones are about as bare bones as they come. They're a comfortable, light pair of cans that sound fine for the price, and feature some very good battery life — 40 hours to be exact. This deal brings them close to their lowest price ever.
Sony makes some of the best headphones at this price range, and the WH-CH520 are a great example. While these on-ear cans lack ANC, they offer up to 50 hours of battery life in an extremely lightweight design. In our WH-CH520 review, we found them to be super-comfy.
The JLab JBuds Lux ANC are some of our favorite budget headphones, and they pack in loads of flagship features for the price. In our 4-star JBuds Lux ANC review, we loved the noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. This deal makes them even more affordable, dropping them below $50.
The Soundcore Life Q20 bring a whole load of more premium specs to a very affordable price. There's ANC on board to match a comfortable fit and foldable design. 70 hours of battery is the icing on top of a delicious budget headphone cake.
These budget cans pack in more features, although you'll miss out on the ANC you'll get with some of the other options on this list. Still, these headphones have a massive 76 hour battery, so they'll last you for a long, long time. Thick cushioning provides a comfortable fit for long periods of wear.
There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.