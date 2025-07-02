Save money on headphones this Prime Day — here are 3 audio deals to watch out for

Prime Day 2025 is closing in — there's only just over a week from the time of writing before there are some record-breaking deals on all kinds of products at Amazon. But there's only one category that I care about, and that's audio gear.

Prime Day is the best time of year to bag a cut-price pair of the best headphones, and I'm here to tell you what models you should be watching out for the most.

There are a few headphones launched this year that we should be paying attention to, as well as some that are already reduced. Here are the 3 pairs you should keep a close eye on over July 8-11.

Early Prime Day headphones deals you can buy today

All the Sony headpones

(Image credit: Future)

Is this cheating a bit? Using a whole brand and headphone family in a list of headphones? No. I make the rules, and I say it's not cheating. Because you should be watching out for the entirety of the XM series when it comes to Prime Day, because its one of the best ways to grab some of Sony's flagships no matter your budget.

In fact, you can already grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for a great price already, and Prime Day isn't even here yet. The XM5s always drop to great prices over Prime Day, and we've had a sneaky peek recently as to what kind of savings to expect on the XM6 after a surprise free gift card.

What kind of savings are we looking for? Some lowest prices with some luck. That means a $130 discount for the XM5, and an impressive $220 for the XM4. Anything within $20 of those two is well worth the pickup.

We've less data on the XM6 on account of their newness, but I'd like to see anything from $30-$50 off. That would be a suitable discount to make them worth picking up over some of the now more accomplished competition.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $298 at Amazon Sony's older ANC cans are still an excellent option if you're looking to balance flagship performance with a lower price. Their 4.5-star review attests to their solid sound, brilliant noise canceling, and good comfort. 30 hours of battery life is plenty as well, and the case remains the best of the Sony family.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $398 at Amazon The WH-1000XM5 were our favorite headphones for a long time for a good reason. Good sound and even better ANC made sure that they landed an exemplary 4.5-star review, and we're hoping to see a big price drop during Prime Day. Their biggest discount has been $120 — here's to hoping we see something similar again!

Sony WH-1000XM6: $448 at Amazon The latest version of Sony's headphones garnered a 4-star review, with particular note on the vocal clarity and solid ANC. They're a bit more expensive now, and we've no data to predict a discount, but we're hoping for something nice and big.

Bowers & Wilkin's latest barnstormers

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I wasn't expecting anything to dethrone the Sony WH-1000XM5 from their place as the best headphones, but the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 were perhaps the biggest surprise of the year.

They're a package that, pound for pound, beats out the WH-1000XM5 and the XM6 in just about every metric. Sound quality, comfort, looks... the list goes on, and on. Just know that if you pick up a pair of the PX7 S3, you're getting our latest pick of the bunch — and it is an accomplished bunch.

As for what kind of discount to expect, things are slightly murkier thanks to a lack of discount data. They're another new pair of headphones, but I'm hoping we see at least $50 off over Prime Day. Anything $20 below that would be good, although any discounts are welcome. It would be their first discount too, and there's no time like the present.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: $449 at Amazon Bowers & Wilkins' latest set of cans are the best we've seen so far, as demonstrated in their 4.5-star review. They've got the best sound I've ever heard for the price, and they're some of the most comfortable headphones you can put on your head. 30 hours of battery makes sure they'll last a long time, and they've got a super sturdy protective case.

Bose's noise canceling heroes

(Image credit: Future)

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones might not have the sound or the battery life of their similarly priced contemporaries, but they beat everyone out when it comes to a specific feature. Noise canceling.

If you're looking for the best way possible to block out every single noise around you, you've got two options. These, or a pair of industrial ear defenders — and only the Bose options are going to play you sweet, sweet tunes.

We have some idea of savings as well, thanks to some price drops over the last year or so. The biggest price drop we've seen has been $120, so I'd imagine we'll see something close to that. Perhaps $100 off. We'd like to see more, of course, but we'll have to wait for the sale proper to see what kind of savings to expect.