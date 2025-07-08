Best Prime Day headphone deals live — save up to $150 on Bose, Sony, Apple and more

With Prime Day now in full swing, we're seeing excellent deals on loads of different devices and appliances. There's only a few that I really care about, though — and that's everything audio. Like headphones!

There are some great Bluetooth headphones deals to be found at the moment, like $150 off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon, or $120 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon.

There are even discounts on some of the newest headphones on the block, like a $20 saving on the Sony WH-1000XM6 at Amazon, Sony's latest cans. There are lowest prices galore — let's dive deep.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth headphone deals

Skullcandy Hesh ANC: was $134 now $79 at Amazon For those times when you just want all of the bass, the Skullcandy Hesh are waiting in the wings. They feature Skullcandy's massive, bassy sound, making sure that your brain is wobbled by the low-end. ANC is fine too, and they're a comfortable pair of headphones thanks to their thick foam. This deal price brings them close to their lowest price ever. 22 hours of battery could be better, but at this price there's little to complain about.

Beats Studio Pro: was $249 now $169 at Amazon We're only $10 off the previous lowest price here — but it's still an excellent saving. In our review we liked the comfortable fit and the 40-hour battery life. I think they look really cool as well, with their slick style not shouting as loud as previous Beats offerings.

Lowest Price Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are a more affordable way of getting a hold of Bose's excellent ANC, and this deal makes them even less expensive. They earned 4 stars in our review, thanks to some truly epic noise canceling, good sound, and a comfortable fit. This deal brings them down to a new lowest price, beating the previous by $20.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 at tomsguide.com The Sony WH-1000XM4 scored 4.5 stars when they were released for very good reason — they're an excellent pair of headphones. Great ANC that still stands the test of time, comfortable fit, and a great protective case make them well worth a pickup in 2025. This is only $20 away from their lowest ever price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon Another deal that's only a couple bucks off the lowest ever price. The 4.5-star Sony WH-1000XM5 have been a Tom's Guide favorite for a long time thanks to their comfortable fit, excellent ANC, and solid sound quailty. 30 hours of battery life certainly helps as well.

Lowest Price! Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace have never seen a discount this deep — this price beats the previous by $30. This is an unmissable deal, netting you the best Spatial Audio support in a pair of headphones we've ever seen. It earned them a 4.5-star review, alongside their comfortable fit and solid ANC. This deal isn't to be missed.

Lowest Price! Sony WH-1000XM6: was $449 now $428 at Amazon This is the first discount we've seen on the WH-1000XM6, giving them a new lowest price. $20 isn't the biggest saving, but it's a welcome discount on Sony's latest headphones. Their improved ANC, good sound and 30-hour battery life earned them a 4-star review after their release earlier this year.

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 at Amazon The AirPods Max with USB-C just reached a new lowest price in the Prime Day sales, beating out the previous by $20. We love the AirPods Max here at Tom's Guide because of their good sound, great feature set, and the excellent digital crown that controls playback and volume. They got 4.5 stars in their review as a result.

