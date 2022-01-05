January sales 2022 — best deals on fitness trackers, 4K TVs and more

January sales are kicking off the new year with sharp discounts on everything from 4K TVs to Apple iPads. These sales are a great opportunity to use a newly received gift card or purchase the gift you didn't receive over the holidays.

Current sales include up to $500 off select 4K TVs, up to 50% off select kitchen appliances, and up to 25% off select mattresses. Additionally, many retailers are offering epic discounts on fitness trackers and home gym equipment. So we're rounding up the best January sales you can get right now, from discounted fitness trackers to deals on MacBooks.

January sales at a glance

Smart watches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. In our review, we called the Editor's Choice watch one of the most well-rounded smartwatches you can buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. This is a great January sale and just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $369 @ Amazon

Forget Black Friday! This is the cheapest deal we can find on the newest Apple Watch right now. Amazon has the offer on the 41mm GPS Series 7, and we don't expect this deal to be around for too long. The new Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $82 @ Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $82 @ Amazon

Quick! Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire 2 at its lowest price. It's affordable, comfortable, and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users, plus, it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium — a bargain!

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $44 w/ trade-in @ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $44 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $44 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as little as $44.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon Fitbit Charge 5: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a brilliant little tracker, with a bright color screen and a number of features usually reserved for Fitbit's more premium watches, including an electrodermal activity sensor (EDA) and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG).

Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $125 @ Amazon Fitbit Luxe: was $149 now $125 @ Amazon

There's no doubt about it, this is one of Fitbit's most stylish fitness trackers. It's got a lightweight, attractive design, a color touchscreen, and Fitbit's health management tools. There's no in-built GPS with this one, but if that doesn't bother you, it's a great buy.

Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Hold up, $100 off this premium fitness tracker? Yes please. The Fitbit Sense is a brilliant smartwatch that'll give you a comprehensive look at your overall health. This deal comes with six months' free Fitbit Premium, and applies to all three colors.

TVs

Hisense A6G 50" 4K TV: was $429 now $339 @ Amazon Hisense A6G 50" 4K TV: was $429 now $339 @ Amazon

Looking for an affordable 50-inch TV? The Hisense A6G is one of the best January sales you'll find. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers.

Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon Insignia 50" QLED 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable January sales we've seen for a QLED.

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV is spectacular — it's a super-affordable 4K TV, and saying that goes double at this discounted price. With HDR support, good color range and strong sound, it performs well in every aspect. Plus you can easily use voice control with Alexa functionality built-in.

Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $849 now $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the 50-inch Sony X80J for its lowest price ever. This model features HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options.

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $699 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The new 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL's list price is $949, but Amazon has it on sale for $699. Walmart offers the same price.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Walmart offers the same price (stock is limited) and Best Buy has it for $849.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

Samsung 50" 4K QLED Frame TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Samsung Samsung 50" 4K QLED Frame TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Samsung

This TV deal knocks a whole $100 off this Smart TV. The Samsung Frame range offers great performance, and this 50-inch QLED display offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR, a 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

Apple

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $949. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops, and you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. The 512GB model is on sale for $1,349 at Amazon ($150 off).

Apple iMac (2021): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon Apple iMac (2021): was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

Like many Apple products, good discounts on iMacs don’t show up often — so when one does, it’s big news. Right now, you can save $50 on the 2021 iMac, and take full advantage of its beautiful display, 1080p webcam, rich audio, and the impressive performance of its M1 chip. If you don't see this price, try a different color.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Walmart 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Walmart

The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Right now it's in stock at Walmart. Amazon has it on sale for $569.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model on sale, which makes this one of the best January sales you'll find for Apple's new tablet.

12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for seriously impressive performance. This 12.9-inch configuration also comes with an XDR display, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera plus 128GB of storage. It's $100 off at Amazon in this January sale.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $197 @ Amazon AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out. The price of these earbuds has dropped to $159 at times, but right now, you get $52 off the regular cost.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). They're now at their lowest price ever.

Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's card because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes six free months of Apple Music, six free months of Apple News Plus and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $0 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Book Go packs a 14-inch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Ideal for students, this Chromebook has a battery that's rated to last up to 18 hours. After trade-in, the laptop could be free! You can trade-in a tablet, laptop or phone.

Chromebook sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy Chromebook sale: deals from $119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering some epic January sales this week, including a variety of Chromebooks on sale from $119. The sale includes popular models like the Galaxy Chromebook 4K Laptop on sale for $699 (its lowest price ever). Many of these Chromebooks are included in our list of the best Chromebooks.

HP Envy 13t: was $949 now $709 @ HP HP Envy 13t: was $949 now $709 @ HP

The HP Envy 13t is as close to a MacBook Air killer as you'll get. The svelte machine features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. HP also claims it'll last for 12+ hours on a single charge, which makes this a great machine for college students or office work.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13: was $979 now $930 @ Dell Dell XPS 13: was $979 now $930 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. This configuration packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Use coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to get this price.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,518 now $1,469 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $1,518 now $1,469 @ Dell

With an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, this XPS 15 config has plenty of power on tap, all clad in an attractive frame. As we found in our review, it's a high-end laptop with few compromises. Use coupon "50OFF699" during checkout to drop the price to $1,469.99.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar Nectar: was $798 now $499 + $399 in free gifts @ Nectar

Save $399: Nectar is taking up to $399 off all mattresses. Plus, you'll get a free bedding set worth $399 with every mattress purchase. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review, we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale, you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298).

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N

Editor's Choice deal: The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. In our review, we found that it has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $451 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626 (was $895). Make sure to use coupon "OG30" to get these prices. It's applicable on the Original mattress only. It's part of T&N's ongoing discount of up to 20% off sitewide.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,198 now $699 @ DreamCloud

The 14-inch DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed and it features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. You can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $699 (was $1,198) or the queen for $999 (was $1,598). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress: was $1,099 now $974 @ Avocado

Save $125: The mattress brand is offering an excellent $125 discount on its all-natural mattresses via coupon code "HOLIDAY". The company's green mattresses are 100% organic certified, non-toxic, and biodegradable. It's also the firmest of Avocado's organic mattresses with a 7.5 out of 10 rating on Avocado's firmness scale. After discount, you can get the twin for $974 (was $1,099) or the queen for $1,474 (was $1,599). These January sales are among the best prices we've seen from Avocado.

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its still-running sale, Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "NEWYR100" ($100 off any mattress); "NEWYR150" ($150 off $1,250); or "NEWYR200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight Luxe (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999 via the above codes. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Kitchen appliances

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart Aicok Centrifugal Juicer: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

The Aicok Juicer holds a spot in our list of best juicers you can buy. We love it for its compact size and large feed chute, which lets you throw in whole fruits. It's also very easy to use, which makes it great for first-time or casual juicers.

Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon Keurig K-Select: was $139 now $109 @ Amazon

You can save $30 on the Keurig K-Select at Amazon right now. While that's a smaller savings, this is actually one of the best prices we've seen on this machine over the last few months. The last time this convenient pod machine was below $100 was back in June, so you're grabbing a steal in Amazon's latest coffee maker deal.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Sodastream Terra Sparkling Water Maker is a unique appliance which can turn still water into sparkling at the push of a button. Powered by a Co2 cylinder, it can carbonate up to 60 liters of water before the cylinder needs replacing — no electricity is needed to power it! This deal is stirring up a storm by slashing it to its second-best price ever.

Tablets

10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon 10.2" iPad (32GB/2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad beats some of the best tablets on the market right now. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. Currently, Amazon has has the 32GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now. The tablet was out of stock throughout most of Black Friday, so this is the first time we see it on sale — and in stock — since September/October.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

Cheaper than Cyber Monday! This Wi-Fi-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet offers a bright and detailed display, a long-lasting battery and a stylus in the box. You can choose to pay more to increase its storage from 64GB to 256GB, or to bundle in Samsung's keyboard cover.

8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy 8.3" iPad mini 2021: $499 plus savings w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

If you have an old iPad to trade, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade in your old iPad for the new iPad mini. For instance, the previous-gen iPad mini would fetch you a $175 credit.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This deal is taking $150 off the original price. The Surface Laptop Go is one of the best affordable laptops available, packing a 12.4-inch touch-screen, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 12.9" iPad Pro 2021: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro takes full advantage of Apple's M1 chip for seriously impressive performance. This 12.9-inch configuration also comes with an XDR display, 12MP wide camera and 10MP ultra-wide camera plus 128GB of storage. It's $100 off at Amazon in this January sale.

Streaming

Onn Streaming Device: was $24 now $14 @ Walmart Onn Streaming Device: was $24 now $14 @ Walmart

The Onn Streaming Device is Walmart's 1080p streaming stick. It plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you stream from your favorite apps like Netflix, HBO Max, YouTube, and Disney Plus. It has built-in Chromecast and offers Dolby Audio support.

Free Chromecast w/ Google TV w/ purchase of one Month of Sling TV: was $85 now $35 @ Sling TV Free Chromecast w/ Google TV w/ purchase of one Month of Sling TV: was $85 now $35 @ Sling TV

The Chromecast with Google TV is such a good streaming device we're shocked they're just giving it away. All you need to do is try out Sling TV by paying for one month of service — which at $35 is cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV (normally $50) on its own. Of course, this deal is for new and eligible former members only.

Roku Streaming Stick Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers streaming at a bargain price. This deal takes $5 off one of our favorite streaming devices around. Whether it's your first or fourth Roku device, it's a great buy. The new stick adds HDR support and a faster processor for snappier performance.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new Apple TV supports high-frame rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. Apple has added a speedy A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote, which we like the most. It retains touch and gestures, but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Headphones

AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $197 @ Amazon AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review, the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $180 @ Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $180 @ Amazon

While not as steep as previous discounts, this deal still takes 27% off the original price, saving you $29 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t (in navy), one of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Woot

This deal takes a whole 33% off the original price, making it one of the best offers we've seen. The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). They're now at their second lowest price ever.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. Amazon, GameStop, and Antonline also have stock.

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Antonline Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: for $299 @ Antonline

This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency).

PS5: $499 @ Amazon PS5: $499 @ Amazon (check stock)

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.