Amazon Prime Day deals — 51 early sales I recommend

Top 10 early Prime Day deals now
- WD_Black 2TB SN850X SSD: was $309 now $129 @ Amazon
- Shark AV993 Robot Vacuum: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.
Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy
- Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $449 now $289 @ Amazon
- Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $589 @ Amazon
- Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $269 now $169 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $398 @ Amazon
- Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $579 now $398 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $899 now $848 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,496 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,598 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,897 @ Amazon
Laptops
- Acer Aspire 5: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- Acer Swift X: was $1,099 now $808 @ Amazon
- Asus Chromebook C203XA: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15": was $799 now $645 @ Amazon
- HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: was $944 now $729 @ Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $899 now $807 @ Amazon
Apple
MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $1,049 @ Best Buy | $1,099 @ B&H Photo
- AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- 12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
Headphones and AV
Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless: was $26 now $18 @ Amazon
- Sennheiser CX Plus Wireless Earbuds: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
- Mojawa Run Plus: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon
- Campfire Audio Orbit: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon
- 1 BY ONE Bluetooth Turntable HiFi System: was $319 now $212 @ Amazon
- JBL Bar 1300X: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite 7 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
Appliances
iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.
- Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $36 @ Amazon
- Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
- iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $209 @ Amazon
- iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon
- Breville Barista Express: was $899 now $719 @ Amazon
- Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 @ Amazon
Smart Home & Accessories
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $15 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $15 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year.
- Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system: was $239 now $154 @ Amazon
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $159 @ Amazon