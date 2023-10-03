Amazon Prime Day deals — 51 early sales I recommend

By Millie Davis-Williams
published

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals so far

Amazon logo shown on a phone screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Want to start your holiday shopping early? You're in luck, because major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart have your back with a bunch of awesome sales.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, so I'm dedicated to sorting the best deals from the rest. Whether you're hunting for a new OLED TV or the latest iPad, I've searched the web for the best prices possible.

My favorite TV deal right now is the Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED for $1,000 off at Amazon. It made our list of the best TVs as the best QLED model we've tested. It offers incredible picture quality, stunning brightness and it's great for streaming TV shows and movies over the holidays.

Keep scrolling for the best sales you can get at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Or, for more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes page.

Top 10 early Prime Day deals now

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.
Laptops

Apple

iPad on desk with keyboard

MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Headphones and AV

Bose 700 headphones deal

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.
Appliances

NutriBullet 7-Cup Food Processor

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. 

Smart Home & Accessories

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $29 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $15 ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year. 

