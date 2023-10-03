Amazon Prime Day deals — 51 early sales I recommend

Want to start your holiday shopping early? You're in luck, because major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart have your back with a bunch of awesome sales.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide, so I'm dedicated to sorting the best deals from the rest. Whether you're hunting for a new OLED TV or the latest iPad, I've searched the web for the best prices possible.

My favorite TV deal right now is the Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED for $1,000 off at Amazon. It made our list of the best TVs as the best QLED model we've tested. It offers incredible picture quality, stunning brightness and it's great for streaming TV shows and movies over the holidays.

Keep scrolling for the best sales you can get at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. Or, for more ways to save, check out our Amazon promo codes page.

Top 10 early Prime Day deals now

TVs

TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. However, keep in mind that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with a slightly lower starting price.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Apple

(Image credit: Future)

Headphones and AV

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Appliances

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Smart Home & Accessories