Amazon just dropped this special edition Xbox controller to $49 — lowest price ever

If you’re looking for a new Xbox controller — whether that’s for co-op sessions on Xbox Series X or for use with one of the best gaming PC — we’ve just spotted an Amazon deal that drops a gorgeous gamepad down to an all-time low price.

For a limited time, the Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Edition) is on sale for $49 at Amazon . That’s a $20 discount compared to its full price of $69 and drops the limited edition controller down to its lowest price ever. Alternatively, the Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green) has dropped to $56 at Amazon . A great pick if green is more your color.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Edition): was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $20! Amazon has dropped the Xbox Wireless Controller (Stellar Shift Edition) down to its lowest price ever of just $49. This is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that is compatible with both console and PC. It's one of the best gamepads you can buy, sporting a classic design and ergonomic grips. It's comfortable even after hours of play, but it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery so you'll need some AAs to hand.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was $64 now $56 @ Amazon

Amazon has dropped the Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green) down to its second-lowest price ever. This is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that is compatible with both console and PC. It's one of the best gamepads you can buy, sporting a classic design and ergonomic grips. It's comfortable even after hours of play, but it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery so you'll need some AAs to hand.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is pretty much exactly what it sounds like, it's an official Xbox accessory that can be used with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It’s also fully compatible with PC, and we currently rank it as the best PC game controller you can buy.

We rate it so highly because of its effortless setup, comfortable ergonomic grip and it's optimized for the majority of games. So, whether you’re a console or PC gamer, it’s a highly reliable gamepad. Plus, many considered it more comfortable to use during long play sessions than its main rival, the PS5 DualSense controller.

If there’s one major drawback to the Xbox Wireless Controller it’s that it doesn’t come with a rechargeable battery. Yup, you’ll need to find a pair of AA batteries to start gaming on this pad. Or you could cough up extra for a separate rechargeable pack. Plus, if you’re playing on a PC, you’ll need a separate adapter if you want to connect your machine via USB. But aside from these slightly irritating issues, this Xbox controller is the right pick for most gamers.

This Amazon deal is specifically on the Xbox controller in a special edition “Stellar Shift” design. Microsoft describes this hue as “a color-shifting, blue-purple shimmer.” And invites you to “experience the rubberized purple swirl grip, a first of its kind from Xbox with a mesmerizing pattern that makes each one unique by design.”

We can't verify that claim, but we can say with certainty that it’s a darn pretty controller that makes a nice change from the basic black model that comes as standard with the Xbox Series X. And at an all-time low price, now is the ideal time to buy if you need an extra controller, or if you just fancy a shiny new gamepad.