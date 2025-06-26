Score! Lenovo Legion Go is $200 off on Amazon right now

As someone who reviews the best handheld gaming consoles for a living, I'm always excited to recommend them, but the price tags on some of these devices can be a bit of a buzzkill. Good news, though! One of my top picks is currently on sale for a steep discount.

Right now, the Lenovo Legion Go is on sale for $499 at Amazon. At $200 off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday and one of the best early Prime Day deals around. This Windows 11 handheld is reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch 2 in its design, but on par with the Asus ROG Ally X in performance. At this discounted price, the Legion Go is a fantastic device that I recommend.

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $499 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go is on the higher end of PC gaming handheld tech, which makes its lower price even more stunning. On top, you’ve got that gorgeous 8.8-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and those detachable controllers (plus built-in kickstand) for quick multiplayer action. Whereas inside, you’ll find that powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Like I said in my Lenovo Legion Go review, this is one of the finest Windows 11 handhelds you can get. It's got an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip with Radeon graphics and 16GB of RAM, so you can play even the best PC games at medium to high settings. It also has a gorgeous 8.8-inch, 2560x1600, 144Hz IPS touchscreen that makes everything look amazing.

Like the Nintendo Switch 2, the Legion Go has detachable controllers and a built-in kickstand. The right controller even turns into a mouse when it's detached, which is a neat trick that Switch 2 now has. The kickstand is handy for tabletop use, especially if you connect to one of the best PC game controllers.

Now, you won't always get high frame rates when you play at native resolution, but dropping down to 1920 x 1200 will usually get you a smooth 30 to 45 frames per second. If you really want more frames, 800p is an option, but the image quality takes a hit on that big screen.

Even though the Legion Go 2 is coming out later this year, the original Legion Go is still a fantastic recommendation, especially at this discounted price. It's a solid pick if you want to game on the go without sacrificing too much on performance or visuals.