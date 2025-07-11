I use this arcade stick every day — and it’s now on sale for $200 off in this last-minute Amazon Prime Day deal

The ultimate arcade stick is now on sale for its lowest price ever

Victrix Pro FS
Amazon Prime Day officially ends at midnight tonight, so now’s your last chance to save on anything you’ve had your eye on. This is especially true for fighting game fans who’ve wanted a new arcade stick but couldn’t justify paying the usual lofty prices. Thankfully, my favorite arcade stick is on sale for a huge discount.

Right now, Amazon is selling the Victrix Pro FS for $200. That’s not exactly cheap, but at $200 off, this is the lowest price to date. I’ve tested a lot of the best fight sticks, but none can match the Victrix Pro FS in terms of design, performance and upgradeability. Many fighting game professionals swear by this peripheral, and I use it nearly every day, so it certainly comes with my highest recommendation.

Victrix Pro FS
Victrix Pro FS: was $399 now $200 at Amazon

The Victrix Pro FS epitomizes arcade stick excellence thanks to its all-aluminum frame, responsive Sanwa Denshi parts, phenomenal performance and helpful quality-of-life features. This is the ultimate arcade stick, and a must-have at this incredibly low price. The Victrix Pro FS is compatible with PS4, PS5 and PC.

Like I said in my Victrix Pro FS review, this controller delivers the ultimate arcade stick experience. It packs features its competitors lack, including an all-aluminum body and a removable joystick. It’s the perfect arcade stick to use at home or your local tournament.

The responsive Sanwa Denshi joystick and buttons are a joy to play on. They let you pull off both subtle and complex moves with little effort, making this controller feel like an extension of your hands. Thanks to the easy-to-open hatch on the controller’s underside, it’s simple to swap out these parts if you want or need to replace them. There’s even a place to keep the detachable joystick inside the controller.

The aluminum chassis makes it easier to move your hands around, and the angled wrist slope and foam padding underneath also do their part to make this controller feel comfortable to play on and keep on your lap (respectively). And when you’re not using it, it’s simple to store it inside the included cloth cover.

I typically have a hard time recommending the Victrix Pro FS since it’s so expensive. However, thanks to this incredible Amazon Prime Day sale, I can emphatically tell every fighting game fan to get this peripheral right now. This is truly a work of art due to its gorgeous design, responsive parts, quality-of-life features and excellent gaming performance.

For more deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog right now.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom's Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

