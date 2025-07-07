My favorite gaming keyboard just got $35 cheaper for Prime Day — but it’s selling fast

I never thought I’d get emotionally attached to a keyboard, but here we are. The Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard is hands-down the prettiest thing on my desk.

It's dreamy, it's clicky in all the right ways, and right now it's $184 on Amazon for the current Prime Day sales, down from $219. Oh, and there are only nine left in stock at the time of writing, so you’ll want to be fast!

Whether you're deep into late-night raids with friends or just want your desk setup to look like it belongs in a cozy RGB fairy tale, the G715 is absolutely worth every penny. I’ve been using mine for months and genuinely can’t go back to boring old keyboards.

This Logitech wireless gaming keyboard has been a solid favorite of mine for a while now. It strikes a great balance between looking good and actually being great to use. The RGB lighting is soft and customizable, and the included cloud-shaped wrist rest genuinely makes typing way more comfortable than I expected.

What really won me over, though, is how satisfying it feels to type and game on. The GX Brown tactile switches have a subtle bump that gives feedback without the loud clicky sound, which I really like since I often switch between gaming and working.

The tenkeyless design means it doesn’t take up much space, but still has everything I need, including media controls, volume roller, and even a little slot for the USB receiver under the keyboard, which is such a smart detail.

I also love how reliable the wireless connection is. There’s no noticeable lag, which is something I’m super picky about when it comes to gaming gear. And with up to 25 hours of battery life (even with the lights on!), I don’t have to stress about constantly recharging.

Honestly, it’s the kind of keyboard that makes me actually excited to sit down at my desk. It looks good, feels great, and performs beautifully. At full price, I already thought it was worth it — but now that it’s on sale for Prime Day? If I didn’t already own it, I’d be rushing to grab one.