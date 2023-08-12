Amazon has an epic sale this weekend — here's my 11 favorite deals

We’re in a bit of an in-between period for deals right now. Prime Day is in the rearview mirror (but Amazon has confirmed a second Prime Day like event for October) and the impending Black Friday sales are still a couple of months away, but Amazon clearly doesn’t need an excuse to start discounting best-selling products as the online retailing giant is offering a massive selection of epic deals this weekend.

Right now, you can score some of the best Amazon deals of the summer, including big savings on the likes of the Apple iPad (2021) and the LG C2 OLED TV. However, my personal favorite deal that’s currently available on Amazon is the PS5 DualSense Controller for $49 — that’s its lowest price ever for this essential PS5 accessory. However, if you’ve got something else at the top of your wishlist, it’s worth having a look at Amazon’s deal hub as just might find it’s on sale over the next few days.

There are literally thousands of deals to sort through on Amazon right now, which can make picking out the genuine savings from the overhyped offered a little tricky. That’s why I’ve rounded up my 11 favorite deals down below. Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best Amazon coupon codes as these could save you even more money.

Best Amazon deals right now — Editor Picks

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,196 @ Amazon

We named this stunning television the best TV you can buy right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. Multiple sizes are on sale, but the 55-inch model just got an additional price cut.

Razer Blade 14: was $2,799 now $1,749 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 14 is one way to get a lot of gaming power in a small chassis. And with its GeForce RTX 3080, 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, as well as a 164Hz QHD display, this high-spec Blade 14 is a compact powerhouse. The even more powerful Razer Blade 15 laptop is also on sale for $1,836, which is $1,100 off a powerful machine.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new skin temperature sensor for sleep and cycle tracking. It also sports new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which leverages the wearable's improved motion sensors for instant help when you might need it most. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $749, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Google Pixel 7: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Lowest price: We're already seeing great discounts on Google's latest flagship phone, and now Amazon is offering it for the lowest price yet at 25 percent off. Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. It's one of the best values in smartphones and a highly-desirable handset for photography enthusiasts

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 topped our list of the best headphones, and for good reason. They offer unbeatable noise cancelation, excellent call quality and a well-balanced sound all packed within a more compact and stylish design than Bose's competitors. The second-generation model is 30 percent smaller than the original, according to Bose, which is a significant redesign that makes the Earbuds 2 more practical and attractive.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

What's a PS5 sale without Sony's latest controller, designed specifically for the PS5 console. The current DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. It's now at its lowest price ever in multiple colors.

Instant Pot Duo 6Qt: was $99 now $88 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker that does it all. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and comes with several useful accessories. It's also one of the best-selling cookers on Amazon and is designed to cook for up to six people, which makes it ideal for families and for gatherings between friends. It's currently on sale for $88, which is a small but still respectable discount.

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system (3-pack): was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

If you struggle with spotty Wi-Fi or dead zones in your home, this eero mesh Wi-Fi system could be the ideal solution. It brings up to 4,500 sq. ft of coverage to your home and works with most major internet service providers. Plus, it can be controlled via Amazon's Alexa assistant and takes just a few minutes to set up. Don't get frustrated with bad Wi-Fi, get a faster connection.