Home

Pest experts warn you should never squash spiders in your home — here’s why

Lawn Care

Ladybugs are a 'gardener’s best friend' — but horticulturalists say this common mistake could be driving them away

Home

Is it ok to squish mosquitoes? I asked the pest control experts, and the answer might surprise you

Home

You’re handling wasps wrong — here’s what pest experts advise if you find a wasp indoors

Sales Events

Fed up of spiders in your home? Banish them with these 5 Prime Day pest-repellent deals