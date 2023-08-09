Amazon announces second Prime Day sale for this year — here's when it's happening

Prime Day may have only occurred less than a month ago, but it appears that Amazon isn't content to wait until Black Friday for its next big sales event — the retail giant has now confirmed that a second Prime-exclusive sale called Prime Big Deal Days is coming this year, and it will be happening in October.

While exact dates for the new event have yet to be announced, we expect the sale will replace Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (or Big Smile Sale, as it was known in Australia), which took place on October 11-12 last year.

Amazon has revealed that the Prime Big Deal Days sale will be available to Prime members in 19 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Singapore.

Little else has been revealed about the event at this point in time, other than we can expect "some of Amazon’s best deals of the season" and that there'll be "more details soon as we get closer to the event."

Prime Big Deal Days 2023: What to expect

If last year's equivalent sales were anything to go by, we can look forward to some incredible deals on Amazon's own products, such as Kindles, Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices, along with a deluge of discounts on sought-after tech items like headphones, smartwatches, laptops, gaming consoles and more. It's also likely to be the last major sales event before Black Friday.

Of course, in order to bag a bargain during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale, you will need to be a Prime member — just like on the real Amazon Prime Day.

If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, though you may want to hold off on that until at least the start of October. Of course, if you do decide to sign up early, you will get access to a number of Amazon services and benefits in the run up, such as its Prime Video streaming service.