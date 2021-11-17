Amazon Black Friday deal: Snag this top dash cam for $70 off right now

Black Friday isn't here yet, but there are already a bunch of money-saving deals for you to take advantage of. Dash cams are among the products getting discounted, making this the perfect time to add a little bit of extra security to your motor.

Right now Amazon has slashed the price of the Thinkware U1000 dash cam to $329. That’s a $70 saving on the normal retail price, and means you can record wherever your car goes in crisp 4K resolution.

Keep watch over all your driving with Thinkware's U100 4K dash cam. With automatic impact detection, cloud storage options, 150-degree viewing angle and a range of other smart features, this has everything you could need from a dash cam and more.

If you’re in the market for a dash cam, then this one might be worth picking up. Do note, Tom's Guide has not reviewed the Thinkware U1000 and are basing this recommendation off Amazon and other external reviews. Currently, the U1000 sits at 4-stars on Amazon, withs some praising its feature set, while others have hit it for Thinkware's mediocre customer support and poor app.

While Amazon reviews are more mixed, ZDNet did give the Thinkware U1000 an 8.6 out of ten, although it complained about its poor app and cloud implementation. But that was a review from 2019. According to a recent review by YouTube channel Vortex Radar, Thinkware has made a number of improvements over the years and the current product is very good.

The Thinkware U1000 offers a maximum of 4K video resolution, which is enough to capture even the tiniest details on the road. Or if you’d prefer a super-smooth view, you can film in 60fps by downgrading that resolution to 2K.

On top of this the U1000 comes with a 150-degree viewing angle, Night Vision (with dedicated driving and parking modes), automatic impact detection, GPS, and access to Thinkware cloud services. Not only does that cloud connection save your videos to an external server, it also lets you locate your vehicle, send impact notifications and lets you view a live camera feed remotely.

While the U1000 only offers a single view, it can also be connected to a Thinkware rear dash cam (with 2K resolution) to keep tabs on everything happening behind you. However that does cost an additional $99.

