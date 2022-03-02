Act fast! Prime members can get the Switch Lite on sale today only

The Nintendo Switch Lite is one of our favorite handheld gaming devices. For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get this Editor's Choice handheld on sale.

Today only, Prime members can get the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $189.99. That's a modest $10 off, but a very rare dollar-off discount on Nintendo's handheld.

Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $189 @ Woot

Prime members can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for just $189.99 at Woot. That's a modest — but rare — dollar-off discount on the Switch Lite. The Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, rather than a hybrid console, but still does all the things you need from a Switch — especially the games. Plus it's lighter and feels sturdier than its bigger brother.

The Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad. With its compact and cute 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Switch Lite is more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Nintendo Switch.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p touch display, which is smaller than the standard Switch's 6.2-inch display, but s just as vibrant and bright as the larger Switch's display. We also found the Switch Lite to be more immersive, since it has thinner bezels. Combined with its stellar game library, it won a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award.

Switch Lite deals are very rare and can sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to grab this promo while you still can.