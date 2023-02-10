Xfinity Mobile promo codes for February 2023
Comcast customers can use these 16 Xfinity Mobile promo codes to save on monthly wireless bills.
FAQs
What unlimited Xfinity Mobile plans can I choose from?
Xfinity Mobile lets you choose between three unlimited plans. They include: Intro ($45/month), Plus ($55/month), and Premium ($65/month). The monthly prices decrease as you add more lines.
Unlimited Intro: The intro plan includes standard-definition 480p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. Includes unlimited mobile hotspot data at 600kbps. Speeds reduced after 20GB of usage
Unlimited Plus: This plan inlcudes high-definition 720p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. You also get 5GB of mobile hotspot data at high speeds. Speeds are reduced after 30GB of usage.
Unlimited Premium: Xfinity Mobile's top-of-the-line plans includes high-definition 720p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have network traffic prioritization and the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. This plan includes 15GB of mobile hotspot data at high-priority speeds. Speeds are reduced after 50GB of usage.
What by the gig Xfinity Mobile plans can I choose from?
By the gig plans offer the lowest prices. You can opt between three plans: 1GB ($15/month), 3GB ($30/month), or 10GB ($60/month). All by the gig plans share the same features. That includes 4G LTE data and 5G access where coverage is available, high-definition streaming (720p on phones and 1080p on tablets) with 4G LTE personal hotspots, and LTE Data Saver, which is a feature that limits streaming quality to standard resolution and personal hotspots to 600kbps. Reducing your 4G LTE data consumption can help manage your monthly costs.
Can I bring my own phone to Xfinity Mobile?
Users can bring their own phones to Xfinity Mobile. The carriers supports a wide range of phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google. After checking your phone's compatibility on the Xfinity website, you can order a free SIM card for your phone.
How much do tablet/smartwatch plans cost?
Cellular tablets and cellular smartwatches each count as a line of service on your account. Each line will cost an additional $10/per month. Data used by smartwatches is counted towards the host phone's data plan. Meanwhile, tablets are eligible for by the gig data and unlimited data.
Does Xfinity Mobile offer international coverage?
Xfinity Mobile has international long distance and roaming service in over 200 countries. The provider also offers competitive call rates from the U.S. to countries around the world. Free texting is always included.
What is Xfinity Mobile Global Travel Pass?
Global Travel Pass is a service that can be added to any line when you're about to travel. You pay a flat rate for calls, texts, and data for $10/day per line in over 170 covered countries or $5/day per line in Mexico and Canada. Global Travel Pass includes 512MB of LTE data per pass per day, then data is available at 2G speeds. Data used while abroad will count toward your by the gig or unlimited data option. It doesn't cover usage on cruise ships or airplanes.
What is Xfinity Mobile's Refer-A-Friend progam?
Xfinity Mobile offers a Refer-A-Friend program that can earn you up to $175 per qualified referral and up to $500 per year when you refer eligible friends and family members. You must sign up to the program in order to participate. You can learn more about the service on the Xfinity Mobile website (opens in new tab).
How can I contact Xfinity Mobile customer service?
Xfinity Mobile offers a live chat feature on its website. The assistant is available 24/7 and can provide answers to many major queries. Just click the Xfinity Assistant icon on the bottom of the Xfinity Mobile website. You can also call 1-800-Xfinity to speak with a representative.
Xfinity Mobile Hints and Tips
In addition to Xfinity Mobile promo codes, there are various other ways to save money on your Xfinity Mobile bill:
- Take advantage of Xfinity Mobile deals: Xfinity Mobile offers plenty of deals on its website. Deals can knock up to $800 off select phones after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade in, you can still save up to $500 on select 5G phones.
- Add more lines to your unlimited plan: Xfinity Mobile's unlimited data plans start at $45/month for one line. However, that price drops when you add just one more lines to your account. For instance, two lines on Xfinity Mobile's Intro plan will pay $30/month each instead of $45/month each.
- Join the referral program: Xfinity Mobile offers a referral program where you can earn up $175 per qualified referral and up to $500 in a calendar year when you refer eligible friends and family members to Xfinity services.
How to use your Xfinity Mobile promo code
Xfinity Mobile promo codes can be entered before adding an item to your shopping cart. If you're buying a phone, you'll see a line that says "Have a promo code" just above the phone's "buy" button. Manually type your Xfinity Mobile promo code and then click "Apply discount" to activate your savings.
What are Xfinity Mobile's best plans?
Unlimited data: If you're a current Xfinity internet subscriber, Xfinity Mobile is one of the best unlimited data plans you'll find. You'll pay $45 per month for unlimited data on a single line. (Once you add extra lines, the cost falls to $30 for each line). That means that a two-person household will pay $60/month for their unlimited plans, which is quite the compelling deal.
Family plan: We named Xfinity Mobile's family plan the best family cell phone plan for Comcast customers. We like it because it offers a discount on its unlimited data plan that kicks in once you tack on additional lines. Multiple lines of unlimited data cost $30 each per month, so a two-line plan now costs $60 while a family of four plays $120. (Xfinity also has Plus and Premium tiers for its unlimited plan when you need more hotspot data or prefer high-resolution video streaming.)
About Xfinity Mobile
Launched in 2017, Xfinity Mobile is Comcast's wireless carrier brand. Xfinity Mobile operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). That means it uses another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's — to provide service. It compliments Verizon's network with Xfinity's own nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots. Xfinity Mobile is available for Xfinity internet subscribers only. It offers both by the gig and unlimited plans. The former starts at $15/month for 1GB, whereas the latter costs $45 for a single line of data. (We named one of its plans the best unlimited data plan for Comcast customers).When paired with the right Xfinity Mobile promo code — users can save a substantial amount on their monthly cell phone bill. On this page we're listing the best current coupon codes along with other ways to save on your Xfinity Mobile bill.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.