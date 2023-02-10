Xfinity Mobile lets you choose between three unlimited plans. They include: Intro ($45/month), Plus ($55/month), and Premium ($65/month). The monthly prices decrease as you add more lines.

Unlimited Intro: The intro plan includes standard-definition 480p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. Includes unlimited mobile hotspot data at 600kbps. Speeds reduced after 20GB of usage

Unlimited Plus: This plan inlcudes high-definition 720p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. You also get 5GB of mobile hotspot data at high speeds. Speeds are reduced after 30GB of usage.

Unlimited Premium: Xfinity Mobile's top-of-the-line plans includes high-definition 720p LTE streaming on all devices. 5G-capable Xfinity Mobile devices will also have network traffic prioritization and the highest possible video resolution when connected to 5G. This plan includes 15GB of mobile hotspot data at high-priority speeds. Speeds are reduced after 50GB of usage.