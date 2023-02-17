Xfinity Mobile is knocking up to $800 off the new Samsung Galaxy S23

Now that Samsung's new phones are widely available, we're seeing an avalanche of new Galaxy S23 deals. While there are plenty of offers to choose from, one of our favorite deals comes courtesy of Xfinity Mobile.

Currently, you can take up to $800 off any Samsung Galaxy S23 phone with trade-in at Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab). That's one of the biggest discounts we've seen from any carrier. The offer is valid for new customers and new line activations only. Additionally, you'll need to trade in your old device to get these prices. Nevertheless, it's one of the best deals out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 review we said the performance boost from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is reason enough for other Android phone users to consider Samsung's latest flagship.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2340 x 1080 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) accompanied by a 12MP front camera.