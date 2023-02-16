Get Xfinity broadband and unlimited mobile service for $50 per month

There are plenty of great Presidents' Day sales happening this week, but if you're looking for a deal that can help lower your broadband and mobile bill simultaneously, Xfinity may have just the right offer.

For a limited time, new customers can get Xfinity 10G service with WiFi equipment and an unlimited mobile line for just $50 per month (opens in new tab) over the span of two years. This bundle offers a savings of $20/month. You'll get 200Mbps internet, WiFi equipment, and an unlimited mobile line on Xfinity Mobile.

(opens in new tab) Xfinity 10G + Unlimited mobile: $50/month @ Comcast (opens in new tab)

The Xfinity 10G Network is Comcast's next-gen network designed to deliver faster and more reliable internet. This bundle gets you 200Mbps internet, WiFi equipment, and an unlimited mobile line for just $50/month. This offer is valid for new users only.

There are a few caveats to this deal. First, you must be a new residential customer to qualify. You'll also need to sign up for paperless billing with autopay enabled. Otherwise, it's a great way to save on your home internet and mobile plans.

The deal gets you home internet download speeds of 200Mbps. Meanwhile, the bundled Xfinity Mobile plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data. Xfinity Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (or MVNO), which piggybacks on the existing network of Verizon. It's coupled with the internet provider's own Wi-Fi hotspots. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best Xfinity Mobile promo codes for more ways to save).

If you just want the internet plan, you can get the 200Mbps plan for just $25 per month over the span of two year. (The standard rate is $77/month). This offer is valid through March 21 only.