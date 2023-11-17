FAQs

Does Fios TV include streaming? Customers of Fios TV can enjoy streaming their favorite TV shows and movies almost anywhere using the Fios TV Mobile app. As part of your Fios TV package, this app provides the convenience of watching on-demand content and access to your DVR recordings and downloads. Streaming is data-free for those with any Unlimited mobile plan (note: this data-free offer is not applicable in California).

What routers are compatible with Verizon Fios? You can use any modern router with Verizon Fios without restrictions. Verizon does not have specific requirements for using routers from other brands. However, you need to use Verizon's modem in this setup.

How do I contact Verizon Fios customer service? Horizon Fios is available via phone at 1-800 Verizon (1-800-837-4966). Verizon also takes e-mail queries via an online form found on their website.

Hints and tips

Bundle Services: Combining your internet, TV, and phone services with Verizon Fios can often lead to discounts. Bundled packages usually offer a better deal than purchasing services separately.

Promotional Offers: Watch for promotional offers, especially if you're a new customer. Verizon Fios frequently has promotions that can significantly reduce your monthly bill for a set period.

Negotiate Your Plan: Don’t hesitate to negotiate your plan when it's time to renew. You might be eligible for discounts if you’ve been a loyal customer. Mention competitive offers from other providers as leverage.

Avoid Rental Fees: Consider purchasing your compatible router instead of renting one from Verizon. This can save you the monthly rental fee, though you should ensure the router you buy is compatible with Fios service.

Discounts for Eligible Groups: Check your eligibility for special group discounts. Verizon Fios offers discounts for military members, veterans, and sometimes for other groups like students or seniors.

How to use Verizon Fios coupon codes 1. Find the Verizon Fios promo codes you want to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code and head to the Verizon Fios website to start shopping. 3. After adding an item(s) to your cart, proceed to the checkout stage. Here you'll see a field labeled "promotion". 4. Click the field and manually enter your Verizon Fios coupon code. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated. 5. Proceed through the rest of the checkout process as normal to place your order.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.