Gazelle Promo Codes for February 2024

Does Gazelle offer free shipping? Yes, all orders shipped to the contiguous USA come with free standard shipping, which arrives in 5 - 7 days. Shipping to Alaska and Hawaii will incur additional charges. If you're looking to receive your order faster, you can also opt for priority or expedited shipping for an additional fee. Any added shipping fees will be visible at the checkout.

Does Gazelle quality check devices? Buying refurbished can feel like a gamble when it comes to device quality, but Gazelle ensures all devices meet rigorous standards before they are resold. The brand runs a 30-point quality inspection on all tech before its listed online, meaning every device you buy has been tested and deemed fully-functional, and every product is listed with a condition rating so you know what to expect when it arrives. Should you run into any issues, you're also covered by a 30-day returns policy, and the customer service team is on hand 7 days a week for support.

Does Gazelle have a trade-in scheme? Gazelle began as a trade-in site, and still lets customers sell their own devices in exchange for cash or gift cards. You can provide details on your device and its condition online to get a quote, then ship your tech to the brand for free if you're happy. You can choose from cash transfer, or Amazon Gift Card for an extra 1.5% on your quoted price.

What's the Gazelle return policy? All items are covered by Gazelle's 30-day money-back guarantee. If you're unhappy with your order for any reason, you can arrange a return through the dedicated Returns Center within 30 days of your purchase. Once the team have received your item and confirmed it is still in the condition you received it in, you will receive your refund. Gazelle do not offer exchanges or replacements, and only offer returns within the USA.

How do I contact Gazelle? If you need to speak to Gazelle's customer service team, you can do so in a number of ways. You can call 1-800-GAZELLE between 9am - 8pm (EST); use the Live Chat Feature between 9am - 8pm (EST); or raise an email ticket from the Contact Page of their website for a response within 72 hours.

Look out for sales and promotions: Gazelle regularly runs limited-time discounts on selected products. For example, we've recently seen 10% off iPhone 11, 12, 13 and 14 models offered through their site. Keep an eye out for these promotions for chances to save on popular products.

Shop the clearance section: No matter how many limited-time promotions Gazelle are currently running, you'll always be able to find products in the clearance section, where you can net up to 20% off the usual prices. Products listed here are usually slightly older tech, but if you don't need the latest models, shopping here is a good way to save a few extra dollars on your order.

Trade in your old devices: You aren't just limited to buying devices from Gazelle - the brand started as a trade-in site, and if you have old tech you no longer need, you can still sell your devices through their website. Just enter details about your device and its condition and you'll be provided a quote. If you're happy with the price on offer, you can send Gazelle your tech free of charge and get paid in cash. Want to get paid a little extra? You can earn 1.5% extra on the quoted price when you choose to paid via Amazon Gift Card.

Get a student or military discount: Gazelle offers a 5% discount to students, military personnel, teachers, first responders and medical staff under its exclusive discounts scheme. You can find this page on their website, and you'll need to set up an ID Discount account to be sent your one-time code. Verification can take a couple of hours, so plan ahead if you want to redeem this against an order.

Join the Gazelle newsletter: Want to stay up to date with the latest news Gazelle has to offer? You can sign up for the email newsletter through their website by providing your chosen email address, and you'll receive regular updates on products & promotions, plus the occasional exclusive offer. You'll also receive a one-off code for $20 off your next order when you first sign up.

Become an affiliate: Got a website of your own? Why not become an affiliate? Sign up to the scheme free of charge and you'll be provided an affiliate link. Add this to your website, and whenever someone makes a purchase with the brand through your link, you'll earn up to 5% commission.

How to use Gazelle Promo Codes 1. Select one of the available Gazelle promo codes you'd like to use from the list above and click "Get Code". 2. Your code will be revealed in a new tab. Copy it to your clipboard for later. 3. In your old tab, the Gazelle website will now be open. Head over to this tab to start shopping. 4. Add the items you want to buy to your shopping cart, then click on your cart to review your order once you're ready to pay. 5. Look for the field labeled "Promo code" and paste your code here. 6. Click "Apply" and your order total will be amended to reflect your savings. 7. Proceed to place your order as normal.

