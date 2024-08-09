Do you need a VPN with unlimited connections?

How much is too much? Let's be honest, we would all be lost without our gadgets these days. Between our phones, laptops, smartwatches and game consoles we spend more time connected to the internet than not.

That's why the best VPNs tend to offer compatibility for multiple devices to connect to them at once. Here at Tom's Guide, we've seen subscription plans that go from single-device coverage to an unlimited number of connections. But how important should this factor be when choosing a VPN?

Countless connections

The most noticeable provider of unlimited simultaneous VPN connections is Surfshark. It's a top provider with lightning-fast speeds and lower prices than its competitors. But we still wouldn't necessarily always recommend it over the competition from the likes of NordVPN and ExpressVPN, even though they only support 10 and 8 devices respectively.

You need to consider your own personal circumstances. Do you really have more than 10 devices that need to be connected at the same time? The average person probably doesn't, and it's not that hard to just disconnect one device to free up the bandwidth for another.

However, if you live with a lot of other people (or are a tech journalist) then you could very easily find yourself needing unlimited connections. For families with teenage children, college houses and young professionals with roommates then having unlimited connections is a big deal. The ease and confidence of being protected on any device as soon as you set the VPN up is a big selling point. As Surfshark is also one of the fastest VPNs there should be minimal slowdown too.

However, having said all of this, there's one trick that makes a connection limit almost completely redundant...

Router round-up

(Image credit: Anton Shaparenko/Shutterstock)

If you want to protect all of the devices in your home then you could just setup a VPN on one gadget in your home. The router.

The best router VPNS even apply protections to devices that aren't usually VPN compatible. Basically, as long as you can connect it to the Wi-Fi, it's protected.

Other factors to consider

Having a large number of connections is great but there are other important measures when it comes to judging a VPN. Chief amongst them is how secure it is. There's not much point in a VPN if it doesn't keep your data safe.



You should also consider a VPN's speed (something Surfshark excels at) and its streaming performance when making a choice, but luckily we have you covered with our guide to the best streaming VPNs.