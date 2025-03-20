NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know

Looking to purchase a VPN? Well you're in luck as the best VPN in our testing, NordVPN, has dropped to its lowest price in months.

All two-year plans are now over 70% off and come with an extra three months of protection for free, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The two-year plans work out as the best value for money per month and here are the prices in detail:

Whether you want one of the fastest VPNs out there, the best VPN malware protection – Threat Protection Pro – or complete cybersecurity protection with NordProtect, NordVPN has a plan for you.

If you want to read more, then our NordVPN review has everything you need to know about why we rate it as the number one VPN right now.

NordVPN Basic: the best VPN overall

NordVPN is our #1 rated VPN. Its a class-leader when it comes to privacy and security and boasts some of the fastest speeds around – hitting over 950 Mbps in our testing. It's great for streaming, has over 7,300 servers in 118 countries, and offers protection for up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.09 per month ($83.43 up front) and comes with an extra 3 months of protection for free plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Bang for your buck

NordVPN offers a fantastic mixture of value and features, and its price drop makes its entry plan significantly cheaper than competitors ExpressVPN and Proton VPN.

If it's just a VPN you're looking for, and nothing else, then NordVPN Basic is a decent option, but there are cheaper alternatives such as Surfshark. With the Basic plan, you can enjoy speeds of over 950 Mbps, protection for up to 10 devices, and over 7,000 secure servers worldwide.

NordVPN Plus offers everything NordVPN Basic does, but includes Threat Protection Pro and NordPass, one of the best password managers. This is a real upgrade if you're looking to expand your cybersecurity suite and $3.99 per month is a great price.

NordVPN Complete adds 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, but if you want total cybersecurity protection, then you may want to consider NordVPN Prime. At $6.99 per month, it's the most expensive NordVPN plan but includes a ton of features.

NordVPN Prime: total cybersecurity protection

The Prime plan is the best NordVPN has to offer. With the 2-year plan, you get all the benefits of the best VPN, Threat Protection Pro, 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, and NordProtect for $6.99 per month ($188.73 up front). There's also 3 extra months of protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

As well as everything included in previous plans, NordProtect is bundled in. The ID theft protection feature provides up to $1 million in cyber insurance, credit and dark web monitoring, and cyber extortion and fraud protection – NordProtect is also now available as a standalone product.

So no matter what type of protection you're looking for, NordVPN has a plan to suit your needs – and you won't be disappointed.