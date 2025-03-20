NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know

Deals
By published

It's number one in our rankings – and you can get 70% off

NordVPN logo on a blue background
(Image credit: NordVPN)

Looking to purchase a VPN? Well you're in luck as the best VPN in our testing, NordVPN, has dropped to its lowest price in months.

All two-year plans are now over 70% off and come with an extra three months of protection for free, as well as a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The two-year plans work out as the best value for money per month and here are the prices in detail:

Whether you want one of the fastest VPNs out there, the best VPN malware protectionThreat Protection Pro – or complete cybersecurity protection with NordProtect, NordVPN has a plan for you.

If you want to read more, then our NordVPN review has everything you need to know about why we rate it as the number one VPN right now.

NordVPN Basic: the best VPN overall$3.09 per month

NordVPN Basic: the best VPN overall
NordVPN is our #1 rated VPN. Its a class-leader when it comes to privacy and security and boasts some of the fastest speeds around – hitting over 950 Mbps in our testing. It's great for streaming, has over 7,300 servers in 118 countries, and offers protection for up to 10 devices. The 2-year plan works out at $3.09 per month ($83.43 up front) and comes with an extra 3 months of protection for free plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal

Bang for your buck

NordVPN offers a fantastic mixture of value and features, and its price drop makes its entry plan significantly cheaper than competitors ExpressVPN and Proton VPN.

If it's just a VPN you're looking for, and nothing else, then NordVPN Basic is a decent option, but there are cheaper alternatives such as Surfshark. With the Basic plan, you can enjoy speeds of over 950 Mbps, protection for up to 10 devices, and over 7,000 secure servers worldwide.

NordVPN Plus offers everything NordVPN Basic does, but includes Threat Protection Pro and NordPass, one of the best password managers. This is a real upgrade if you're looking to expand your cybersecurity suite and $3.99 per month is a great price.

NordVPN Complete adds 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, but if you want total cybersecurity protection, then you may want to consider NordVPN Prime. At $6.99 per month, it's the most expensive NordVPN plan but includes a ton of features.

NordVPN Prime: total cybersecurity protection$6.99 per month

NordVPN Prime: total cybersecurity protection
The Prime plan is the best NordVPN has to offer. With the 2-year plan, you get all the benefits of the best VPN, Threat Protection Pro, 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, and NordProtect for $6.99 per month ($188.73 up front). There's also 3 extra months of protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal

As well as everything included in previous plans, NordProtect is bundled in. The ID theft protection feature provides up to $1 million in cyber insurance, credit and dark web monitoring, and cyber extortion and fraud protection – NordProtect is also now available as a standalone product.

So no matter what type of protection you're looking for, NordVPN has a plan to suit your needs – and you won't be disappointed.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Computing Deals
George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NordVPN shown on laptop
NordVPN price and plans – costs and deals in 2025
NordVPN birthday deal
Happy Birthday NordVPN – celebrate with an exclusive deal
Banner showing different devices with VPN software, next to text that says &#039;VPN deals&#039;
Best VPN deals in February 2025
Surfshark logo on a gradient background
Has Data Privacy Week inspired you to protect your personal information? Surfshark VPN could be for you
VPN logos on a blue background, with a price tag that says &quot;Black Friday&quot;
Black Friday VPN deals 2025: our predictions for this year
Best cheap VPN being displayed on a laptop screen
The best cheap VPN in 2025
Latest in VPNs
NordVPN logo on a blue background
NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know
ExpressVPN logo above mobile devices
ExpressVPN lays off undisclosed number of employees
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship
What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
NordProtect logo on black background
NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
Latest in Deals
Sharge Shargeek 170 portable charger
This massive 24,000 mAh power bank just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon — and it's the best we've tested
NordVPN logo on a blue background
NordVPN drops to its lowest price this year – here's what you need to know
Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
iLife V3s Pro on a hard wooden floor with the Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge overlaid
Hurry! Our favorite cheap robot vacuum is more than 25% off right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 shown with game controller
I wanted an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, but $620 off this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 broke me
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
More about vpns
The outline of a hand holding a phone, wrapped in barbed wire to indicate censorship

What are anti-censorship features and how is Proton VPN leading the way?
ExpressVPN logo above mobile devices

ExpressVPN lays off undisclosed number of employees
Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist

Shark's new HydroGo fan can be used in the office, on vacation, and even outdoors — here's why I can't wait to try it
See more latest
Most Popular
Sharge Shargeek 170 portable charger
This massive 24,000 mAh power bank just crashed to lowest price ever at Amazon — and it's the best we've tested
Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
iLife V3s Pro on a hard wooden floor with the Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge overlaid
Hurry! Our favorite cheap robot vacuum is more than 25% off right now ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 shown with game controller
I wanted an RTX 50-series gaming laptop, but $620 off this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 broke me
Travel Deals
11 essential travel gadgets I'd pack this spring — here's my top deals from $8
Gaming PCs on a yellow background with Amazon Spring Sale deals tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: 7 best gaming PC deals you can get right now
Log-in screen shown on an iPhone
These Amazon Spring deals are slashing up to 80% off my favorite antivirus programs
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more