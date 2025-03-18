NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature

News
By published

But the product is still only available in the U.S.

NordProtect logo on black background
(Image credit: NordProtect)

Do you live in the U.S. and want to protect yourself from ID theft and fraud? You're in luck, as NordProtect is now available as a standalone product

Created by the team behind NordVPN, which currently tops Tom's Guide's best VPN list, NordProtect was only available as part of its Prime plan – until now.

One-year and one-month plans are on offer. The one-year plan works out at $7.49 per month ($89.88 upfront) and the one-month plan is $15.49. Both plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordProtect: NordVPN's identity theft protection solution$7.49 per month

NordProtect: NordVPN's identity theft protection solution
NordProtect offers protection for your personal information should you fall victim to cybercrime and is now available as a standalone product. There's up to $1 million in ID theft insurance, $50,000 in cyber extortion protection, and now up to $10,000 for scam and fraud support. There's also 24/7 dark web data and credit score monitoring. The 1-year plan works out at $7.49 per month ($89.88 up front) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal

Whilst we welcome NordProtect's introduction as a standalone product, it's still fairly expensive. However, if you're interested in subscribing to NordProtect and want total cybersecurity protection, then you may want to consider NordVPN's Prime plan.

For $0.90 per month more, you get all the benefits of NordProtect plus our top-rated VPN right now.

The two-year NordVPN Prime works out at $8.39 per month ($201.36 up front) and thanks to NordVPN's current deal you can get an extra year of protection for free.

You can protect up to 10 devices on one plan and benefit from the most effective VPN malware, Threat Protection Pro. You'll get 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, the NordPass password manager, and all the benefits of NordProtect.

You can read our NordVPN review for a full feature rundown and find out why we rate it as the best VPN out there.

NordVPN Prime: complete cybersecurity protection$8.39 per month

NordVPN Prime: complete cybersecurity protection
NordVPN is the best VPN out there and its Prime plan, although not the cheapest, grants you total cybersecurity protection. Protect your personal information with NordProtect and securely store your data with 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage. All this alongside a super fast VPN, Threat Protection Pro, and the ability to include 10 devices on one plan. The 2-year plan works out as $8.39 per month ($201.36 up front). Right now you can get a whole extra year of protection for free plus the usual 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal

What features does NordProtect now include?

NordProtect now includes online fraud coverage, with up to $10,000 available to provide support to victims of online fraud or scams.

The coverage compensates users for financial losses incurred through online scams and criminal activities. Types of scams include romance scams, marketplace fraud, QR code scams, credit card fraud, as well as other common money swindling tactics.

"Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users," said Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect.

"Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses. To address this, we've expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most."

Screenshot of NordProtect dark web monitoring

(Image credit: NordProtect / Future)

NordProtect includes a range of features that protect you and your personal information from cybercrime, extortion, ID theft, and fraud.

Victims of identity theft can benefit from up to $1 million in ID theft insurance to help with identity recovery and restoration. There is $50,000 in cyber extortion protection available to cover expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats.

Threats can include deletion or release of sensitive information or restricted access to user data and devices.

Identity restoration case managers are provided to assist in recovery and the money on offer can be used to cover legal costs or lost wages.

Credit monitoring ensures you receive a monthly credit score and are notified about any suspicious credit activity.

Further monitoring is included in the form of 24/7 dark web monitoring. This feature notifies you if personal data such as your email address, phone number, social security number, or other identifiers have been leaked.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Computing News
George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN
What is ExpressVPN's ID Theft Insurance?
Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN
What is ExpressVPN's Identity Defender?
NordVPN shown on laptop
NordVPN price and plans – costs and deals in 2025
NordVPN birthday deal
Happy Birthday NordVPN – celebrate with an exclusive deal
Surfshark logo on a gradient background
Has Data Privacy Week inspired you to protect your personal information? Surfshark VPN could be for you
Surfshark graphic of 2024 data breaches
Nearly 700 million American records were leaked in 2024
Latest in VPNs
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
NordProtect logo on black background
NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots
"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
Chelsea Manning speaking at the NymVPN launch event
Chelsea Manning-backed NymVPN launches in bid to win the "censorship arms race"
ExpressVPN
Calling all students! Protect your online privacy with ExpressVPN's exclusive offer
White NymVPN logo on green graphic background
Introducing NymVPN – could this be the world's most secure VPN?
Latest in News
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
Malware
Dangerous new password-stealing trojan automatically reinstalls itself on infected PCs
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Gemini screenshot image
Gemini just became the ultimate collaborator — everything you need to know about this huge new upgrade
HP OmniBook
HP’s new OmniBook lineup looks set to smash AI laptop price barriers — that’s a good thing if the company keeps up its end of the deal
Roku Pro Series on living room wall
Roku is adding the worst part of Fire TV to its streaming devices
More about vpns
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room

Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe

Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN

What is ExpressVPN's ID Theft Insurance?
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;

Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
See more latest
Most Popular
(L-R) Mark Eydelshteyn as Vanya and Mikey Madison as Anora &quot;Ani&quot; Mikheeva in &quot;Anora&quot;
Hulu top 10 movies — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Hacker typing on laptop in darkened room
Hackers create "BRUTED" tool to attack VPNs – how to stay safe
Malware
Dangerous new password-stealing trojan automatically reinstalls itself on infected PCs
A rescue mission turns out to be anything but routine on &quot;Icebreaker&quot;
How to watch 'Icebreaker' online – stream Finnish mystery thriller anywhere
Tre Johnson #20 of the Texas Longhorns drives to the basket in the second half against Jonas Aidoo #9 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena ahead of March Madness 2025 LIVE (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
First Four 2025 live stream: How to watch March Madness preliminary round online
Roku Pro Series on living room wall
Roku is adding the worst part of Fire TV to its streaming devices
Gemini screenshot image
Gemini just became the ultimate collaborator — everything you need to know about this huge new upgrade
HP Omen 16 Slim laptop models front and back angles on colored background
HP reveals new RTX 50-series gaming laptops — and the Omen 16 Slim is the first on my radar
Pebble Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches
Pebble is back with two new smartwatches starting at $149 — how to preorder
HP OmniBook
HP’s new OmniBook lineup looks set to smash AI laptop price barriers — that’s a good thing if the company keeps up its end of the deal