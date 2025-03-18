NordVPN's NordProtect cyber insurance goes solo – and adds a key new feature

Do you live in the U.S. and want to protect yourself from ID theft and fraud? You're in luck, as NordProtect is now available as a standalone product

Created by the team behind NordVPN, which currently tops Tom's Guide's best VPN list, NordProtect was only available as part of its Prime plan – until now.

One-year and one-month plans are on offer. The one-year plan works out at $7.49 per month ($89.88 upfront) and the one-month plan is $15.49. Both plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordProtect: NordVPN's identity theft protection solution

NordProtect offers protection for your personal information should you fall victim to cybercrime and is now available as a standalone product. There's up to $1 million in ID theft insurance, $50,000 in cyber extortion protection, and now up to $10,000 for scam and fraud support. There's also 24/7 dark web data and credit score monitoring. The 1-year plan works out at $7.49 per month ($89.88 up front) and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Whilst we welcome NordProtect's introduction as a standalone product, it's still fairly expensive. However, if you're interested in subscribing to NordProtect and want total cybersecurity protection, then you may want to consider NordVPN's Prime plan.

For $0.90 per month more, you get all the benefits of NordProtect plus our top-rated VPN right now.

The two-year NordVPN Prime works out at $8.39 per month ($201.36 up front) and thanks to NordVPN's current deal you can get an extra year of protection for free.

You can protect up to 10 devices on one plan and benefit from the most effective VPN malware, Threat Protection Pro. You'll get 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage, the NordPass password manager, and all the benefits of NordProtect.

You can read our NordVPN review for a full feature rundown and find out why we rate it as the best VPN out there.

NordVPN Prime: complete cybersecurity protection

NordVPN is the best VPN out there and its Prime plan, although not the cheapest, grants you total cybersecurity protection. Protect your personal information with NordProtect and securely store your data with 1 TB of encrypted cloud storage. All this alongside a super fast VPN, Threat Protection Pro, and the ability to include 10 devices on one plan. The 2-year plan works out as $8.39 per month ($201.36 up front). Right now you can get a whole extra year of protection for free plus the usual 30-day money-back guarantee.

What features does NordProtect now include?

NordProtect now includes online fraud coverage, with up to $10,000 available to provide support to victims of online fraud or scams.

The coverage compensates users for financial losses incurred through online scams and criminal activities. Types of scams include romance scams, marketplace fraud, QR code scams, credit card fraud, as well as other common money swindling tactics.

"Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users," said Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect.

"Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses. To address this, we've expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most."

(Image credit: NordProtect / Future)

NordProtect includes a range of features that protect you and your personal information from cybercrime, extortion, ID theft, and fraud.

Victims of identity theft can benefit from up to $1 million in ID theft insurance to help with identity recovery and restoration. There is $50,000 in cyber extortion protection available to cover expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats.

Threats can include deletion or release of sensitive information or restricted access to user data and devices.

Identity restoration case managers are provided to assist in recovery and the money on offer can be used to cover legal costs or lost wages.

Credit monitoring ensures you receive a monthly credit score and are notified about any suspicious credit activity.

Further monitoring is included in the form of 24/7 dark web monitoring. This feature notifies you if personal data such as your email address, phone number, social security number, or other identifiers have been leaked.