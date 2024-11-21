ExpressVPN steps up its game with new Credit Scanner tool

ExpressVPN, one of the best VPNs, has introduced its new Credit Scanner tool, allowing you to protect your credit score and identity. Credit Scanner offers real-time credit activity monitoring, allowing you to take swift action against potential identity theft and secure your financial future – all from within the ExpressVPN app.

Credit monitoring is essential in today's digital landscape, where identity theft is on the rise. By tracking changes in credit scores and financial activity, Credit Scanner allows you to detect and address suspicious activity before it impacts your credit.

"Credit Scanner is the latest addition to ExpressVPN's recently introduced Identity Defender suite. We wanted to do more to help our users take control of their online identity and financial security," says Sam Bultez, Head of Product at ExpressVPN.

"Each Identity Defender tool focuses on a different aspect of identity protection, and together these tools provide users with a holistic approach to safeguarding their online identity. Combined with ExpressVPN’s premium VPN, Keys password manager, and advanced protection features, Identity Defender adds a robust, multi-layered approach to security.”

What does Credit Scanner do?

There are a number of things Credit Scanner enables you to do. You can easily monitor credit scores and activity, tracking changes in your credit score, your payment history, and account balances. Early fraud detection alerts send out timely notifications on unusual credit activity, allowing you to take swift action. There are credit-freezing options, and 2-year plan subscribers will receive exclusive monthly credit reports, providing a comprehensive view of financial standings.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

“Many Americans have a hard time managing credit, partly because financial and digital literacy isn’t widely taught. Credit has moved online, so it’s not just about knowing how to manage a budget – people also need digital skills to track scores, manage accounts, and protect their information," says Lauren Hendry Parsons, Director, Communications & Advocacy at ExpressVPN.

"Without this, people can fall victim to scams or data breaches that impact their credit and finances. When credit information isn’t protected or well-understood, it’s easy to slip into debt, hurt credit scores, fall victim to scammers or even be impersonated. Better access to financial and digital literacy and straightforward tools can empower people to manage their credit and digital identity more confidently and safely.”

Credit Scanner is currently available to new ExpressVPN US subscribers, who take out either a one, or two-year plan. The tool can be activated directly within the ExpressVPN app under the "Upgrades > Credit Scanner" section. It can also be activated by signing into your account on the ExpressVPN website.

ExpressVPN continues to rally

In recent months, ExpressVPN has fallen behind its competitors, dropping to number three in our rankings. However, this appears to be in the process of being addressed by introducing a host of new features – at no extra cost.

Credit Scanner forms part of the new Identity Defender suite. This feature grants users access to ID Theft Insurance of up to $1 million, ID Alerts for data appearances on the dark web, and Data Removal, removing personal data from data brokers on your behalf.

Introducing these features at no extra cost to subscribers shows ExpressVPN's desire to not fall behind its competitors and makes us ask the question – "did ExpressVPN just become a bargain?"

Does anyone else offer a credit tool?

As it stands, only NordVPN offers a similar tool. Nord's Prime plan includes NordProtect, a feature that includes credit tools, as well as identity protection. Its credit tools include credit monitoring, with alerts about suspicious activity. You can analyze factors that may be affecting your credit score, also receiving monthly insights, and provides credit freeze guidance.

Like ExpressVPN, NordProtect is only available to US customers and only available with NordVPN's Prime plan. The Prime plan is currently $7.89 per month, whereas ExpressVPN's 2-year plan is $4.99 per month. This is a significant price difference for a very similar product, and is a real scalp for Express.