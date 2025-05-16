Acer's going all-in on OLED laptops at Computex 2025

Recommended reading

These OLED-equipped Windows 11 workhorses look slim and powerful

Acer Swift Go 16 AI
(Image credit: Acer)
All the major PC manufacturers are going to be showing off new hardware at Computex 2025 in Taiwan next week, and it looks like Acer is going to have some slick new laptops with Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs and OLED displays.

I'm excited about that because I'm a sucker for a great OLED panel, and Acer has some new Swift laptops that look like they could be serious contenders for the best Windows laptops of 2025.

But unfortunately, as of now Acer is not talking about when these laptops will be available in the United States—only Europe and other countries around the world.

Presumably this has something to do with the ongoing uncertainty around tariffs here in the U.S., so hopefully I'll be able to update this article with U.S. pricing in the near future.

For now, here's all the key details you need to know about Acer's laptop lineup at Computex 2025!

Acer Swift X

Acer Swift X 14 AI

(Image credit: Future)

The flagship of Acer's Computex laptop lineup is the new Swift X 14, a 4-pound notebook aimed at creators that comes with AI-ready AMD or Intel chips, Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPUs and a 14-inch OLED display.

Acer Swift X 14

Acer Swift X 14 AI

Starting price

€1,799

€1,799

Display

14.5-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen

14.5-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen

CPU

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 285

Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070

Memory

Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB

Storage

Up to 1 TB SSD

Up to 1 TB SSD

Webcam

1080p w/ IR

1080p w/ IR

Ports

2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD

2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD, headphone jack

Size

12.69 x 8.95 x 0.71 in

12.69 x 8.95 x 0.71 in

Weight

3.48 lbs

3.46 lbs

These laptops look slick as heck and could be awfully useful for audio/video professionals on the go, since they offer powerful hardware and a 14.5-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen that Acer claims covers 100% of the demanding DCI-P3 color gamut.

The models with Intel chipsets are simply branded the Acer Swift X 14, and they come with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports but no headphone jacks. The AMD models are sold as the Acer Swift X 14 AI and do offer headphone ports, but they sport plain USB-C ports instead of Thunderbolt 4 since that's an Intel technology.

These laptops are slated to go on sale in Europe in July starting at €1,799, with no word yet on pricing or launch plans for other regions.

Acer Swift Edge & Swift Go

Acer Swift Edge 14

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer also has some new notebooks to show off in its more affordable Swift Edge and Swift Go lineups, though these also sport premium OLED screens.

Acer Swift Go 14/16 AI

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI

Starting price

€1,199

€1,599

Display

14-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen

14.5-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen

CPU

Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288

Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 258

GPU

Intel Arc

Intel Arc

Memory

Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB

Storage

Up to 2 TB SSD

Up to 1 TB SSD

Webcam

1080p w/ IR

1080p w/ IR

Ports

2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD

2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD, headphone jack

Size

12.3 x 8.8 x 0.6 | 14 x 9.8 x 0.6 in

12.35 x 9.02 x 0.65

Weight

3.06 | 3.53 lbs

2.18 lbs

The new Acer Swift Go laptops come in 14-inch or 16-inch varieties, but they all pack Intel Lunar Lake chips and 3K OLED touchscreens. With sizable RAM and storage capabilities these look likely to be solid workhorses for students and remote workers alike.

Again, there's no word yet on pricing or launch plans for North America. However, Acer did say it plans to launch the Swift Go 14 in Europe in July for a starting price of €1,199, with the 16-inch model launching in the same region a month later for €1,299.

There's also a lighter, more expensive Swift Edge 14 AI that's coming out in Europe this June starting at €1,599. This slick ultraportable also comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, but it's slightly thinner and over a pound lighter than the Swift Go 14 AI. Plus, Acer claims the Edge 14 AI is " the world’s first laptop to incorporate Corning® Gorilla Matte Pro surface treatment," which is intended to seriously cut down on glare and reflections when using the laptop in bright light.

We're at Computex all week reporting live from the show floor, so we'll keep an eye out for these new laptops—stay tuned!

Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

