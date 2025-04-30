RTX 5060 laptop GPU outshines RTX 4060 in new Geekbench score — but I wouldn't upgrade

Nvidia's RTX 5060 gaming laptops are set to make their debut in May, but we now have the first glimpse of the performance we can expect — and it seems entry-level gaming is getting a worthwhile boost.

Spotted by user Olrak29 on X (via Notebookcheck), RTX 5060 laptop GPU benchmarks have popped up on Geekbench, revealing its OpenCL results. According to the tests, there's roughly an 18% average difference compared to an RTX 4060 laptop graphic card.

The RTX 5060 GPU is shown in two gaming laptops from manufacturer Colorful, with two different configurations. The P15 Pro model with an Intel Core i9-13900HX scored 109,431 in the OpenCL benchmark, while the iGame M15 Origo with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H reached 102,564. Both come equipped with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, too.

Compared to RTX 4060 gaming laptops, including this HP Omen 16 that achieved 92,756, the RTX 5060 mobile GPU shows clear gains. However, not as big of gains as we've seen in other cards, such as an RTX 5090 gaming laptop.

It's worth noting that Geekbench's OpenCL, which tests a GPU's ability for parallel processing, image rendering and more, only offers a general look at how a graphics card can perform. However, it does give us a hint at the RTX 5060 laptop GPU's performance.

Interestingly, the scores from the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H are slightly less than the Core i9-13900HX model, despite the former being the latest Arrow Lake CPU primed for AI.

If accurate, the RTX 5060 laptop GPU will push entry-level gaming even further, but for those that already boast an RTX 4060 gaming laptop, it's not looking like its worth the upgrade.

A better upgrade for older laptops

While RTX 5060 gaming laptops haven't arrived yet, Nvidia has offered a taste of the gaming performance gains it will deliver. That includes 144 fps at ultra settings in the latest PC games and 8K video editing.

That's thanks to the upgraded GDDR7 video memory, boost in CUDA cores (3,328) and of course, AI features thanks to DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. According to Team Green, we can expect more than double the frame rates, but only when compared to an RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

We've seen major frame rate gains thanks to DLSS 4, and, as you'll see below, Nvidia claims gamers can get frame rates at 146 fps in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p max settings.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RTX 5060 Laptop GPU Frame Rates Comparison (1080p) PC Game RTX 5060 RTX 4060 RTX 3060 Cyberpunk 2077 146 fps 60 fps 21 fps

While impressive, that doesn't mean an RTX 4060 can't hold its own with its DLSS 3.5. In fact, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 with an RTX 4060 we tested offers impressive performance, and it's still one of the best gaming laptops you can get.

According to the Geekbench score, those with an RTX 2060 or 3060 gaming laptop will see a greater benefit in upgrading to an RTX 5060-equipped laptop. That said, we won't know for sure until we get our hands on an RTX 5060 gaming laptop, and whether Nvidia's AI features offer a worthwhile boost.

RTX 5060 gaming laptops are set to be priced from $1,099, but if its anything like the launch of RTX 5060 Ti desktop GPUs, expect to spend a lot more.