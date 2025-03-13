Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip

It's no secret that Intel has struggled the last couple of years, with even the U.S. government considering stepping in to ensure the company survives.

So, it's a bit of a big deal that Intel appears excited about its upcoming Panther Lake CPU, which was shown to the public for the first time in Germany.

Intel Panther Lake: Entdeckt auf der embedded world 2025! 😲 - YouTube Watch On

The new system-on-chips were seen by the German publication PC Games Hardware (via Wccftech) during the Embedded World 2025 event.

This marks our first look at the Intel Core Ultra 300 mobile platform and, as more information comes out, what Intel's new 18A process will look like.

If Intel is to dig out of its hole, the 18A process and Panther Lake need to be successful. The Panther Lake-H lineup will reportedly be the first entry, followed by HX variants at a later date.

Rumored cores and TOPS

(Image credit: Intel)

According to reports, the Core Ultra 300 lineup will feature Cougar Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores. The iGPU is supposedly going to feature Xe3, an Xe architecture update which Wccf says is codenamed Celestial.

Apparently, the new chips will have up to 16 cores and hit 180 TOPS for AI power. For reference, Microsoft currently requires PCs to hit 40 TOPs to be considered a Copilot Plus PC.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Intel has a lot of competition in the CPU space now, as Qualcomm is building its own ARM-based chips and TSMC seems ready to take over the entire chip world from phones to laptops and everything in between. So, a strong debut for Panther Lake almost feels necessary.

During Computex 2024, Intel confirmed that the Panther Lake series would launch in the second half of 2025. Though consumer devices might not launch until 2026.