Intel's Panther Lake appears in public for the first time — what we know about the new chip

Intel seems excited about its next CPU

It's no secret that Intel has struggled the last couple of years, with even the U.S. government considering stepping in to ensure the company survives.

So, it's a bit of a big deal that Intel appears excited about its upcoming Panther Lake CPU, which was shown to the public for the first time in Germany.

The new system-on-chips were seen by the German publication PC Games Hardware (via Wccftech) during the Embedded World 2025 event.

This marks our first look at the Intel Core Ultra 300 mobile platform and, as more information comes out, what Intel's new 18A process will look like.

If Intel is to dig out of its hole, the 18A process and Panther Lake need to be successful. The Panther Lake-H lineup will reportedly be the first entry, followed by HX variants at a later date.

Rumored cores and TOPS

Intel Arrow Lake-S chip

(Image credit: Intel)

According to reports, the Core Ultra 300 lineup will feature Cougar Cove P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores. The iGPU is supposedly going to feature Xe3, an Xe architecture update which Wccf says is codenamed Celestial.

Apparently, the new chips will have up to 16 cores and hit 180 TOPS for AI power. For reference, Microsoft currently requires PCs to hit 40 TOPs to be considered a Copilot Plus PC.

Intel has a lot of competition in the CPU space now, as Qualcomm is building its own ARM-based chips and TSMC seems ready to take over the entire chip world from phones to laptops and everything in between. So, a strong debut for Panther Lake almost feels necessary.

During Computex 2024, Intel confirmed that the Panther Lake series would launch in the second half of 2025. Though consumer devices might not launch until 2026.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom's Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He's been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

