Steam Winter Sale 2019: The best deals so far

There’s never a bad time of year for playing games, and the Christmas holidays are no exception. Thanks to Steam launching the Steam Winter Sale 2019, you can now get discounts on a variety of the best PC games available.
No matter your plans for the holiday, there’s a game to suit you. Is the run-up to Christmas Day dragging? Take up an action game, such as Devil May Cry 5 for a quick way to displace your Santa-related excitement, or chill out with a peaceful management game like Planet Zoo. Short of plans? Buy an open-world epic like Red Dead Redemption 2 to while away the hours. Or perhaps your schedule is jam packed? A short indie game, such as Superhot, is the best way to fit in some playtime amongst your other engagements.
Action
- Devil May Cry 5 (£14.84 / $19.79)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (£32.43 / $38.99)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (£17.88 / $23.68)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (£45.64 / $49.79)
- Darksiders 3 (£15.29 / $20.39)
- Dark Souls 3 (£9.99 / $14.99)
- Resident Evil 2 (2019) (£14.84 / $19.79)
Open worlds
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (£43.99 / &47.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (£10.49 / $14.99)
- Fallout 4 (£9.99 / $8.99)
Strategy and management
- Planet Coaster (£5.99 / $8.99)
- Planet Zoo (£31.84 / $40.49)
- Tropico 6 (£25.99 / $32.49)
- XCOM 2 (£8.74 / $14.99)