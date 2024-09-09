How I store my memory foam mattress topper when I'm not using it

While memory foam mattress toppers are great for boosting the comfort of your bed, they can be tricky to properly store away if you don't know how. I recently discovered this when I had to store away my memory foam topper, but I managed to do it. So, how do you store a memory foam mattress topper?

Mattress toppers can improve any bed, from tired old mattresses lacking in support to our top picks in this year's best mattress guide. However, there are times when you'll need to store your memory foam mattress topper away - such as moving days, during home renovations, or replacing a bed - so it's good to know how to store it away correctly.

Here, I'll break down how I stored way my memory foam mattress topper without damaging it. I've also rounded up some deals on the best mattress toppers to buy this year, so you can grab a bargain in the extended Labor Day mattress sales

What is a memory foam mattress topper?

The best memory foam toppers are designed to add softness to a firm or tired mattress. They are made from memory foam and usually come with a cover made from breathable materials such as organic cotton or soft knit.

As memory foam retains heat, many foam bed toppers are equipped with cooling features such as heat-dissipating gel, copper, or graphite infusions. Some will even perforate the foam to boost airflow.

What to do before storing your memory foam mattress topper

Before you begin to store away your mattress topper, make sure the bed topper is clean. You can find out how to clean your bed topper in detail with our guide on how to clean a foam mattress topper. If you've been using one of the best mattress protectors, it's likely that you're topper will already be clean, dry, and stain-free. If that's the case, you'll only need to gently vacuum it (preferably, with soft brush attachment) in small circular motions.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

However, if your mattress topper is stained you'll need to spot-clean it by using a cleaning cloth and stain remover after vacuuming. After cleaning, allow it to dry (which may take up to 24 hours) by keeping the topper in a well-ventilated room or outside on a line in dry weather (but try not to leave it in direct sunlight, as the heat may damage the foam).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How long should you store away a memory foam mattress topper?

I stored my mattress topper away for around three to four weeks, but I understand some may need to store theirs away for much longer. Ideally, you should only store your mattress topper away temporarily, for up to three months maximum. However, If you feel it may have to be stored away for much longer, pull it out of storage every three months to unroll it and allow it to breathe and resume its shape.

How to store your memory foam mattress — a step by step guide

What you'll need:

A dust/storage bag or a large plastic bag (such as a garbage bag)

Duct tape, ribbons, or straps

Dry, cool storage space

Step 1. Roll up (don't fold) your mattress topper

(Image credit: Amerisleep)

The first thing you'll need to do is take your clean, dry mattress topper and roll it up. Be sure that you're rolling your mattress topper instead of folding it. Folding your mattress topper will cause creases and cracks, so roll to avoid damage.

If your topper is thicker than three inches or a large size, such as a queen or king, then you may need to enlist someone to help you keep the topper in place as you roll it up.

Step 2. Secure the foam mattress topper and protect it with a bag

Next, you can either secure the rolled up topper with then store it in a bag, or store it in a bag and then secure the rolled up topper. While I chose the latter, you can choose whichever is easiest for you.

To secure the topper and keep it from unfurling, you can use straps, duct tape, or even ribbons. Make sure the straps are secured tight enough to keep the mattress topper from unrolling, but not too tight that the straps are digging into the foam.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

When putting it in the bag, you can either opt for a large standard plastic bag (such as an unused garbage bag) or a drawstring dust bag. Some mattress toppers even come with their own storage bags. If you're using a plastic bag, It's best to place the topper in the bag first them secure the topper by putting the straps around the bag. If you opt for a fabric storage bag, it may be best to secure the topper then put it in the bag.

Step 3. Store it in a cool, dry place

To avoid making your topper dirty, make sure place you store it is clean and dry. If the room or closet is damp, this may lead to mold or mildew forming on the mattress topper. Likewise, make sure the storage place is temperature controlled, as a room that's too hot or in direct sunlight may damage the foam.

3 memory foam mattress topper deals to shop today

1. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper: was from $49.99 now from $34.99 at Lucid Mattress

This is one our top mattress topper choice for those on a tight budget. While this topper doesn't come with a cover (it's sold separately), our testers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review praised this toppers temperature control, low price, and different thickness options. There's currently a 30% off deal on this this topper, with a 2" queen size down from $69.99 to $48.99, but this topper is still a bargain even without a discount.

2. Lift by Amerisleep Mattress Topper: was from $339 now from $254.25 at Amerisleep

This mattress topper comes in two firmness options: Comfort or Support, with the Comfort topper designed to provide cushioning comfort to side sleepers and the Support mattress topper designed to add firmness and extra support to stomach and back sleepers. Thanks to an extended 25% off Labor Day sale, a queen topper is now $321.75 down from $429.