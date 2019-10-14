Apple’s iPhone 11 is one of the most sought-after smartphones the company has ever released. And although its price starts at a more affordable $699 than the $999 you’d otherwise pay for the iPhone 11 Pro, it’s expensive to fix.

Therefore, many iPhone 11 owners might want to consider buying screen protectors to safeguard the device’s display. WIth a screen protector, you can reduce the chances of your display getting scratched or cracked. And this is important, as many iPhone 11 owners are complaining about their screens scratching easily .

But knowing where to start and what to buy is critical. So, we’ve compiled the following roundup of outstanding iPhone 11 screen protectors that will keep your device safe without breaking the bank.

The best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector (Image credit: Leadstar)

1. Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector



Leadstar is selling a two-pack of iPhone 11 screen protectors in one package. In addition to protecting your screen with tempered glass, the screen protector has a 3D covered edge that reduces chances of people being able to spy on your display. The screen protectors are compatible with 99 percent of cases.

Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector (Image credit: Mkeke)

2. Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector



The Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector is made from tempered glass that allows for 99.99 percent touch-screen accuracy. Aside from that, it uses coatings to reduce sweat and oil residue from building up, and can be attached to your phone in seconds. It’s compatible with most cases.

Ailun Glass Screen Protector (Image credit: Ailun)

3. Ailun Glass Screen Protector



If you have multiple iPhone 11 devices in the family or you simply want some extras, consider the Ailun Glass Screen Protector. This three-pack comes with 99.99 percent touch-screen accuracy and coatings that reduce fingerprint and oil residue problems. The company promises protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps.

XDesign Glass Screen Protector (Image credit: XDesign)

4. XDesign Glass Screen Protector



XDesign is another company offering a three-pack of its Glass Screen Protector. XDesign’s option comes with a guided installation, so you can be sure you’re applying it correctly, and the company promises 100 percent touch accuracy, thanks to its 0.25mm thickness. And with help from additional coatings, it should protect your screen from fingerprint residue.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector



Spigen is one of the more well-known companies in the case business and offers a two-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11. The case has a coating to protect your phone from fingerprint residue and comes with an auto-alignment kit to ensure you’re applying it correctly. Best of all, it’s rated with a 9H hardness, which should keep your display safe.

Purity Screen Protector (Image credit: Purity)

6. Purity Screen Protector



Purity offers one of the more affordable screen protectors in this roundup. The screen coating is designed to protect your device from fingerprint residue, as well as from what the company calls “everyday” scratches, bumps, and “minor drops.” An installation kit is included, which includes an installation frame, wet/dry wipes and dust removal/guide stickers.

Trianium Screen Protector (Image credit: Trianium)

7. Trianium Screen Protector



Trianium offers a three-pack of its iPhone 11 screen protector. The protector measures just 0.25mm thick to ensure usability with the touchscreen. The company says the protector is “crystal clear,” so it shouldn’t affect your viewing experience, and of course it has a scratch-proof finish. Best of all, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector (Image credit: Tech Armor)

8. Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector



Tech Armor’s Ballistic Glass Screen Protector uses ballastic to keep your iPhone safe from scratches and drops. And with help from a 2.5D edge, there’s a reduced chance of the screen chipping along the sides. The Tech Armor, which comes with cleaning wipes in the box, promises 9H hardness for protecting your screen.

OMOTON Screen Protector (Image credit: OMOTON)

9. OMOTON Screen Protector



OMOTON has anyone who wants plenty of screen protectors covered with its four-pack option. The company’s screen protector has 9H hardness for effective protection and at just 0.26mm thick, it’s nicely thin and shouldn’t take away from the iPhone 11’s touchscreen experience. It even comes with an installation video, so you can be sure you’re applying it correctly.

Homemo Glass Screen Protector (Image credit: Homemo)

10. Homemo Glass Screen Protector



Homemo Glass Screen Protector is one of the more affordable options in this roundup and comes in a three-pack. It features a 0.33mm thickness and has 2.5D rounded edges to reduce chances of causing problems around the edge. Add that to coatings to protect against fingerprint residue, and it looks like a winner.