As an Apple ecosystem lover, it surely comes as no surprise that I am obsessed with my AirPods — specifically, my AirPods Max 2.

I've been using the newer generation of the AirPods Max, Apple's only over-ear cans, since June this year, after the slow (and painful) death of my O.G. pair, and my daily commute has been all the better for it. No more sound leaking through the ANC, conversation detection works a treat, and I've grown a strong appreciation for adaptive audio mode, which sits between full transparency and cancelling out the entire world around me.

That said, I've also grown to love the newest addition to the AirPods lineup, the Apple AirPods 5. I was given the opportunity to review them alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro Max, and I can confidently say that as an avid over-ear cans wearer, I swear by my AirPods Max 2, but the AirPods 5 might be changing that.

They pack the same great features into an open-ear tip design — which, personally, I am down for, as I don't always love the feeling of a deep-rooted ear tip inside my ear canal — and they come in a smaller, lighter, and much easier-to-chuck-in-your-bag-sized package.

And right now, you can score both of these new and improved AirPods at a discounted rate on Amazon for Black Friday. Knocking up to AU$211 off the AirPods Max 2 and the AirPods 5 getting their first discount, if you've been considering an AirPods purchase, now's the time to jump on them.

You'll need to act fast — this limited-time pricing is set to tick over at 11:59pm tonight and likely won't stick around through Cyber Weekend.

Save 10% (AU$22) Apple AirPods 5 Wireless Earbuds: was AU$219 now AU$197 at Amazon Arguably not the best discount, but considering these AirPods came out two months ago, any saving is a good deal. With adaptive audio, live translation and great ANC for an open-ear design, the AirPods 5 make a great updated entry-level wireless buds experience for Apple users. Do note, though, that this deal includes the charging case that needs to be plugged in. You can also grab the MagSafe wireless charging case option for AU$237, down from AU$249.

If these two AirPods don't quite tickle your fancy, I've also gathered other Apple AirPods deals below, just for your perusal.

It's worth noting that the models below aren't the latest generation, but if you prefer an AirPods Pro ear tip snug fit or an ever-so-slightly cheaper pair of AirPods Max, then these two deals could be up your alley.

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