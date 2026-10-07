Muse has earned its stay on my iPhone alongside the other AI apps I’ve used for various purposes (don’t worry, ChatGPT and Genspark — you two aren’t going anywhere).

But once I found 10 of those tasks and used the right prompt to make Muse as productive as possible, I came away with even more positive impressions of Meta’s digital assistant.

1. Keeping track of weekly releases

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Once I was ready to see what else Muse could do for me, I came to it with this request: “Give me 10 things you could automate for me right now.” Amani laid out a few actions it could take on my behalf, as long as it could gain access to my Gmail account. I passed on those and decided to test out each of the tasks that benefited my personal and professional lifestyles the most. This is how Muse explained what it could do for me, the prompt that activated it to tackle a specific task and how I ended up using each one.

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The task: Weekly digest of new game drops, wrestling PLEs, or sneaker/merch released in your lane.

The prompt: Every [day], send me a digest of new releases this week: [products]. One line each, skip anything obvious.

I commanded Muse to send me a weekly digest of all the new video game, graphic novel and autobiography releases every Sunday at 12 pm, which helped me decide what I wanted to pick up that week. I’m not much of a big spender, but I did treat myself last week when Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve and Marvel Comics’ Dungeons of Doom graphic novel both came out within days of each other (Muse didn’t put any new autobiographies onto my radar, sadly).

2. Price alerts

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The task: I already know your deal-hunting taste (DualSense, Garou PS4, Batman Omnibus). I can check listings daily and ping you when an item drops below your target or a good in-stock listing appears.

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The prompt: Watch [item name] and ping me when it’s in stock under [price], all in. Check once a day. Here’s the item: [paste link or describe it].

My price watch alert for a Blu-ray version of WWE: Wrestling’s Greatest Factions pushed Muse to bring up a copy under $20 with free shipping on eBay (it came in a package deal with a Blu-ray I didn’t want, but I figured I could sell it to Bookoff anyways).

3. A morning briefing

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The task: Weather (nor'easter season, after all), your day from your iPhone calendar, and anything relevant in gaming/wrestling/hip-hop news, delivered each morning.

The prompt: Every weekday around [time], send me a briefing: the weather for today, my iPhone calendar events, and anything new in [topics].

I used the morning briefing prompt to get a quick overview of the day’s weather, alert me to any meetings I may have had and bring me up to speed on any major happenings across the worlds of gaming, wrestling, hip-hop and comic books. On that last front, Muse gave me all the trending tidbits of information on those four topics and led me straight to all the major sites that covered them in a more detailed fashion.

4. Running an end-of-day check-in

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The task: You explored productivity methods; I can run the accountability check-in or plan review nightly at a set time.

The prompt: Every night at [time], run my accountability check-in: ask what I got done today, what’s carrying over, and give me the top 3 priorities for tomorrow.

The end-of-day check-in prompt worked since it was set up as a back-and-forth conversation that helped me wind down and set up the following workday. Muse did a good job of looking through all the tasks I completed, analyzing what I had set up for the following day and laying out the top three objectives I should prioritize to make my next day of work feel rewarding.

5. Using AI to make healthier choices

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The task: Step counts, workout streaks, sleep patterns from your iPhone’s Health data, with a daily summary or a “you haven’t moved much today” poke.

The prompt: Every day at [time], pull my iPhone health data and tell me my steps, workouts this week, and sleep last night. If I’m way off usual, say so plainly.

The health nudge prompt came in handy as Muse sent me a notification the one day I didn’t do enough walking. I just had to permit Muse to connect to my Health app first. Muse acted like a tough coach who made sure to digitally poke me at 2 pm whenever it noticed that I hadn’t moved from my computer chair yet. That type of alert was enough to make me go on my break and take a quick walk outside to get a breather and get the blood flowing a bit.

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The task: Set reminders on your iPhone and I can check whether they’re still open later and nudge you before they expire.

The prompt: Set a reminder for [what], due [when]. Check back an hour before it’s due and nudge me if it’s still open.

Getting nudged by the reminder follow-through alert for the article completion time I set for myself was a big help, as expected. Even though I’d usually be done with said article by the time Muse checked in to see if it was done, it was always nice to get a reminder of what I set out to write each day and have ready to go by a certain time.

7. Breaking news notifications

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The task: Pick topics (a game, a stock, a person, whatever) and I watch the news and ping you when something actually breaks.

The prompt: Watch the news for [topic/keyword]. Ping me when something genuinely major breaks — not every minor mention. Check twice a day.

Setting up news alerts for the keyword “AI” was a given, given what I do for a living. Muse usually gave AI news briefings for major happenings in the space around the morning and late afternoon periods. There were some occasions when Muse also pinged me in the evening since AI news can sometimes break out when I’m fast asleep.

8. Getting to bed at a reasonable hour

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The task: Based on your sleep data, I figure out your usual bedtime and remind you to wrap up 30 minutes before.

The prompt: Look at my recent sleep data, figure out my usual bedtime, and remind me to start winding down 30 minutes before it every night.

Muse observed my sleep data, picked up the fact that I’m usually in bed by 10 pm from Sunday to Thursday and 4 am from Friday to Saturday and checked in 30 minutes before to let me know it was time to wrap up my latest gaming session and get some rest.

9. Staying productive

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The task: Pick a habit, I check in daily, you reply done or note, and I keep your streak count. Miss two in a row and I get annoying about it.

The prompt: Track my habit: [habit]. Check in with me every day at [time]. I reply done or missed, you keep the streak count, and you call me out if I miss two in a row.

Muse checked in with me to see if I drank at least a gallon of water every day by 9 pm for a week straight. There were two days when I actually missed my goal and Muse certainly let me know about it.

10. Alerts for special occassions

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The task: Before calendar events with a location, I check traffic and tell you when to actually leave. No more guessing.

The prompt: Before any iPhone calendar event with a location, check the traffic and tell me when to leave to arrive 10 minutes early.

Muse got me ready to go last Saturday for my friend’s birthday party by letting me know how good/bad the traffic was before I drove off. Luckily, the roads weren’t too packed, so I ended up getting there 20 minutes early. Thanks, Muse!

The takeaway

Muse AI gets the nod from me as the easiest entry point for everyone who wants to see what AI agents are good for.

Meta’s digital helper stands out to me as an easy-to-access AI agent that sits right on my phone, connects to the apps I give it full permission to and tackles all the automated tasks I hand off to it whenever I need reminders, price alerts, news updates, and more.

I’m sure Muse can do a bunch of automated tasks I’m not even thinking about right now, but I’m more than satisfied with how it has taken care of the ones it listed for me thus far.

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