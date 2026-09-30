I scoured Reddit for Muse AI use cases — 10 that will actually save you time

For the AI-savvy folks reading this right now, I’m sure you’ve come across a flood of tweets and Reddit threads full of people bragging about the greatness that is Meta’s Muse AI assistant.

Ever since it launched as a mobile app, users have put it to work to actually make a difference in their everyday lives. For me, it’s performed admirably well whenever I asked it for severe weather reports, used it to find sweet deals on products I’ve been itching to buy, advised it to give me worthwhile productivity hacks and turned it into a curator that produces legit recommendations for podcasts I’d probably enjoy.

But in the case of other Meta Muse aficionados, they’ve detailed just how helpful it has been when tasked with solving their financial issues, handling the annoying part of the job application process, building them a website for their online shop and more.

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After combing through a bunch of Reddit threads and tweets, I found 10 cases of Meta Muse AI users being highly impressed and thankful after putting their new favorite chatbot to use. And their stories could inspire you to try them out for yourself.

Reddit threads detailing major Meta Muse AI wins

(Image credit: Future)

This first Reddit post from user “ExaminationAny9939” highlights a moment where they used Muse to handle a home insurance customer service call. The user was more than satisfied after their AI helper actually got a human representative on the phone. Here’s that user’s triumphant testimony:

“Had to alter stuff with my home insurance but had to go through bunch of b******t customer service robo call shit of pressing 1, pressing 2 and going nowhere with it. Enter Muse! Told it to call the toll free number, get a human representative on chat and once you have him/her, call me on my phone! And it actually did that! What the actuall f*******k! Then it was a breeze to talk to the human and do what I needed to do. But post the call, I was like what just happened! No more of this annoying wait to get to a customer care representative. Muse does it for you! What a product! This is how AI helps us!”

When asked how they specifically put Muse up to the phone calling task, this is how the use broke it all down: “Ah! So I basically told muse to call my insurance company on my behalf and then hand over the call to me once it finds a human representative. It basically has a human voice (you can choose male or female) it will use to talk when placing the call on your behalf. Maybe ask muse to do the call on your behalf, give it your task and maybe it will do the task for you.”

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From that same aforementioned Reddit thread, another user by the name of “Embarrassed_Clerk458” was pretty pleased about Muse canceling their home internet plan and getting them an inconvenience fee payment in the process: “I love Muse too; I was able to cancel Verizon home internet without talking to anyone, and it got me 75 bucks from them as well because of an inconvenience fee. Edit: online chat w verizon (havent tried the call feature).”

The next Reddit thread comes from a user named “Kooky_Sheepherder_84,” who was shocked at how useful Muse could be in helping them take much of the stress away from the job application process. Meta’s AI tool ended up automating their job applications with ease:

“Guys. I set up Muse's automated job application engine on Sept 14 and it has been working its little robot heart out ever since!! Every weekday morning it hunts down roles matching my ops/facilities background, tailors my resume to EACH posting, fills out the applications, and SUBMITS them. Like, actually submits them. Srsly!! ChatGPT and Claude haven't seemed to be into all the automations I keep creating. Neither of them does actual autonomous work across real websites while I sleep. Not even close. AMAZEBALLS!!! Applying for jobs is a pain in the a** and Muse does all the hard parts. I just show up for a call or at an interview with a crib sheet. It's been pretty successful all week.”

The last Reddit thread I came across highlights another user named “jinkstr86.” And this time, Muse came to their rescue by building them a website after using it to work in conjunction with their Gmail and Squarespace accounts. At the end of their Muse experience, they were proud to say that it developed a blog alongside an online retail store:

“I have to admit I was very skeptical, but after only two days using Muse, I can confidently say this a great AI assistant and my favorite! So far I have integrated it with my Gmail and Squarespace. It’s helped me in building out and coding my site and it gave me good suggestions for things I could fix. I was impressed that it actually will do the task, in my case it built out my new blog page and merch shop. I still had to come in behind to fine tune, but for the most part it did a great job! I love how you can see it working and navigating the site and can even take over."

Tweets highlighting Meta Muse AI completing assorted tasks

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

After doing the rounds on Reddit for Meta Muse AI user triumphs, I found even more of them as I did some digging on X. Joe Devoy, the founder of an AI company called Tempo, delved into a story about Muse saving him $3500 a year on his annual auto insurance policy after he asked the chatbot to find him a better rate with a similar coverage plan.

Yesterday I uploaded my auto insurance policy to Meta @Muse and asked for a better rate with identical coverage. In ~5 minutes, it found a policy saving me $3,500 /year, bought it, and canceled my old one.I knew I was overpaying. I’d abandoned several attempts to switch because… pic.twitter.com/HlIweoWN2KSeptember 10, 2026

Todd Saunders, CEO of another AI company called Dalton Mills, tweeted about Muse going straight to Verizon’s online customer service, going back & forth with an agent and winning in the end by getting him a better deal & saving him $180 a year.

Muse just saved me $180/year on my Verizon bill. I’m mind blown. I asked Muse to chat with Verizon fios on their site and negotiate better pricing for me. At first the Verizon agent said there was nothing they could do I already had the lowest price. I then asked muse to… pic.twitter.com/vjGVG0vmlFSeptember 25, 2026

The next tweet I came across focused on a user named @cryptopunk7213, who used Muse to book themselves a new flight after being delayed for seven hours. At the end of their experience using Meta’s multipurpose AI assistant, the user was led to an alternative flight and ended up with an extra $250 in Delta credit after asking Muse to file for compensation on their behalf.

The last three tweets seen below are further proof of Muse’s usefulness, as it helped the following three users handle four errands in one day & save someone $200, go on the hunt to find someone a pair of sneakers & purchase them in one fell swoop and complete a myriad of tasks while someone took an afternoon nap, respectively:

Flight delayed 7 hours - asked Muse to file for compensation. 5 mins later i had $250 credit in my delta account. it even found and rebooked me a new flight. it just figured everything out. even responded to the support email itself.shit feels like magic. pic.twitter.com/OxY5gyaWrSSeptember 21, 2026

It’s funny, Meta went from having my Instagram and WhatsApp data to now having access to my email, calendar, DoorDash, Amazon and pretty much everything.In the last 24 hours, it bought me socks, ordered my Whole Foods groceries, booked a cleaning service and got me a burger for… pic.twitter.com/ofoLKl4rW8September 20, 2026

I've been wanting another pair of Norda shoes for a while now. One of my favourite sneaker brands that happens to be from Canada.So I did the obvious thing, and went shopping on @Muse. It found the pair I wanted, checked out with Shop Pay. Done.Shopify 🤝 Muse pic.twitter.com/9lGF3nRzzHSeptember 28, 2026

Things my Muse agent got done while I took a nap this afternoon:1. Cleaned up my ancient Hotmail inbox from 96% full to 60%. Went through 80K emails, deleting 20k+ old promos and newsletters with my approval, keeping a full audit log of everything.2. Chased down a missing…September 26, 2026

Final thoughts

Muse and its signature cutesy avatar have taken the AI world by storm. Coming across so many instances of AI advocates and doubters being shocked at how functional Meta’s AI tool can be when tasked with handling all manner of issues concerning money and work-related assignments.

Everyone loves saving themselves a few bucks here and there — having an AI assistant achieve such a goal has been a reality for a good while now and it’s certainly been practical with Muse in the driver’s seat for its users. And with its added ability to assist professionals with their workflow and even help unemployed folks apply for jobs, Muse has even more going for it as everyone’s latest go-to AI assistant.

The success stories that I’ve come across on Reddit and X showcase plenty of examples of Muse’s worthiness as the latest AI tool you should try out for yourself. And with this extra example of Muse helping someone build their business from the ground up, Meta’s usefulness seems to be limitless.

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