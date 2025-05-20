Google AI Ultra: Everything in the $250/month subscription — and why it might be worth it
The ultimate creativity package
If you want the best of Google AI, the new Google AI Ultra subscription is your VIP pass. Priced at $249.99/month (with a 50% discount for the first 3 months), Ultra gives you the highest access to Google’s most advanced models and premium features, including Gemini, Veo 3, and Flow.
What you get with Google AI Ultra
Gemini: Access the best version of Gemini, with advanced reasoning and early access to Deep Think 2.5 Pro. Gemini Pro 1.5 in Ultra delivers longer context, better memory and smarter output for tasks like coding, writing and research. It can analyze large documents, break down complex information and even act as a creative collaborator across text and image-based prompts.
Flow: Google’s new AI filmmaking tool powered by Veo, Gemini and Imagen. It enables cinematic storytelling with tools for camera control, character creation, native audio and seamless scene transitions — all from a simple text prompt.
Whisk: A creative brainstorming companion that combines text and image generation. Whisk Animate lets you turn your ideas into 8-second video clips using Veo 2 — great for ad concepts, social teasers or pitching ideas quickly.
NotebookLM: A powerful research assistant that digests your own documents and links sources to help with studying, teaching or working. Ultra users get the highest usage limits and advanced model capabilities.
Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and Vids: Draft emails, summarize threads, clean up your inbox, schedule meetings and even turn Google Slides into narrated videos with scripts, voiceovers and animations.
Gemini in Chrome: Get AI support directly in your browser — Gemini can explain web pages, summarize content and assist with tasks like filling out forms or gathering key takeaways from long articles.
Project Mariner: A prototype agent that can manage up to 10 tasks at once — from research and purchasing to bookings and calendar invites — through a single, unified dashboard.
YouTube Premium and 30TB of storage: Ad-free YouTube and massive cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Photos for creators, students and professionals who need space and speed.
What’s the difference between Pro and Ultra?
Google AI Pro is still a solid option, giving users access to Veo 2 and Gemini in Chrome, with no extra cost.
Ultra, on the other hand, is built for power users: it unlocks the highest limits, early model access, video generation at 1080p, and more advanced controls.
Availability
Google AI Ultra is now live in the U.S., with other countries coming soon.
Google AI Pro is also being offered free to university students in Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, the U.K., and now the U.S.
Whether you’re a filmmaker, researcher or power user, Ultra offers a unified subscription that combines Google’s top AI tools under one umbrella — with enough horsepower to change how you work and create.
