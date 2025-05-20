Google Search gets an AI tab — here’s what it means for your searches

Google Search is getting another hefty dose of Gemini in the form of a new dedicated AI Mode, as we've just learnt at Google I/O.

The AI Mode in Search update is rolling out today, starting in the U.S., for both the browser version of Search and the Google app. Availability in other countries is currently unconfirmed by Google.

Google is using its latest Gemini 2.5 model to power both the new AI Mode and the updated AI Overviews. While the overviews are still available when using regular search, AI Mode apparently uses "advanced reasoning and multimodality" to provide more detailed results, searching multiple related queries to the one you put in in order to draw on more information to inform the final answer, with the option to look up follow-ups or check the sources via web links.

AI Mode was previously an option for Google Labs users, but now it's available for anyone.

And even if you don't use AI Mode itself, Google claims its technology will work its way into regular Search's AI Overviews down the line too.

This is just the beginning

Google's got big plans for AI Mode, showing off several additional capabilities for the tool that will launch over the next few months, with Google Labs users getting to try them first.

One of AI Mode's upcoming extensions is Deep Search, which should provide an even more comprehensive report on a given query.

(Image credit: Google)

Another is Search Live, which lets users make queries using their camera and speech commands (similar to Gemini Live) making it easy to ask follow-ups or peruse web links for further details.

(Image credit: Google)

AI Mode will also get an agentic online shopping mode. This works by the user specifying an event, ticket type and quantity, with AI mode then in theory surfacing the best options for you to then complete the purchase with. Google says it's collaborating with Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy and others to aid users book events, restaurants and more.

(Image credit: Google)

Google's now offering a similar experience with clothes shopping, with the option for virtual try-ons before you make the request for somewhere to buy it.

AI Mode can also make use of your "personal context," using your past searches or activity in other Google apps to inform results, if you opt in. Google suggests this could save time by understanding where you've booked to stay during vacation, and suggest events and dining options near to your hotel or airport.

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, AI Mode can turn its sports and finance-related findings into charts and graphs for easy parsing of data. The graphs will apparently be interactive too, which hopefully makes the information even simpler to digest.

(Image credit: Google)

Google I/O has been stuffed full of announcements, including the overall improvements to Gemini, the new Flow video creation tool and Jules coding assistant, the Google Beam 3D video chat system, AI speech translation for video calls, more AI in Gmail and Android XR. You can read about all of those at the links above, or check our Google I/O live blog for more news and our hands-on impressions as they come in.