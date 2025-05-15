5 smart ways to use Gemini Live with your phone right now

Gemini Live is available to all Android users, bringing new ways to interact with Google’s AI assistant. The feature lets you talk to Gemini in real time while sharing what’s on your screen or in front of your camera.

That means you can ask for help while browsing online, organizing a space, or working on a project, and Gemini will respond based on what it sees. While the idea of "live" AI may sound experimental, the tools are surprisingly practical. You don’t need to learn commands or prompts, just talk to it.

Whether you’re trying to fix something, get feedback, or sort out a cluttered room, Gemini Live can offer quick support. To try Gemini Live, just open the Gemini app on your Android phone, tap the Live icon, and start talking.

Here are five smart ways to use Gemini live with camera and screen sharing.

1. Get help orgainizing clutter (Image: © Shutterstock) Struggling with a messy space? Point your phone's camera at a cluttered drawer, closet, or shelf and ask Gemini Live for help. It can see what you're dealing with and give you practical advice on how to organize it. Gemini will suggest ways to sort your items, tell you what to keep or donate, and help you make the most of your storage space. It might recommend using clips for cables, folding clothes to save space, or suggest specific organizers to buy. This feature is particularly useful when you feel overwhelmed by clutter and don't know where to begin. Whether you're spring cleaning or dealing with moving boxes, Gemini Live can help you make quick decisions and get organized faster.

2. Brainstorm with visual input (Image: © Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash) If you're stuck on a project and have hit a bit of a wall, Gemini Live can help you think through ideas in a more interactive way. Share your screen to show inspiration like color palettes, design references, or writing drafts, and ask Gemini for suggestions. This works for a range of creative tasks, like designing a logo, writing a poem, or figuring out how to arrange a gallery wall. It's especially helpful when you don't want to stare at a blank page alone or need inspiration without spending time searching for it. The visual element makes the brainstorming process more dynamic than just typing out questions.

3. Troubleshoot everyday problems (Image: © Tom's Guide) When something breaks or stops working, skip the manual and show Gemini Live the problem directly. Point your phone's camera at a noisy appliance, jammed furniture, or confusing tech setup, and explain what's happening. Gemini can walk you through simple diagnostics, suggest relevant support articles, or help you identify parts and terms to search for. While it won't replace a repair technician, it gives you useful context and steps to try, especially when you're not sure what to look for. It's particularly helpful for everyday annoyances such as non-responsive devices, or assembling furniture when instructions are missing or unclear.

4. Get shopping advice while browsing (Image: © Shutterstock) Gemini Live also works well as a personal shopping assistant, especially when you're juggling multiple tabs or trying to choose between similar options. Share your screen while browsing online stores, and Gemini can help compare products, pull up specs, or explain feature differences in real time. If you’re shopping for clothes or home decor, you can also show it what you already own using your camera and ask what pairs well. For example, hold up a jacket and ask if a particular pair of shoes would match. It's an easy way to get instant feedback without digging through reviews or asking friends in a group chat.

5. Get quick feedback on your work (Image: © Shutterstock) Whether you're working on a resume, project report, or preparing a presentation, sometimes you just need a second pair of eyes. With Gemini Live, you can share your screen and get immediate feedback on what you've written, designed, or built. Ask it to check tone, spot typos, suggest clearer phrasing, or even recommend layout changes. For visual content, you can use the camera to show printed materials or sketches and ask for input. It's not a substitute for a full edit or design consult, but it's a helpful way to improve your work quickly — especially if you're rushing to meet a deadline or want to test ideas before presenting.

And that's it! You've learned 5 ways to use Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing. While we've got you here, why not take a look at our other useful AI guides?

Check out 7 Gemini prompts I wish I'd known about sooner and how to use Gemini to summarize a Youtube video. And if you want to learn how to use NotebookLM, here's 5 uses for Google's Gemini-powered research companion.

More from Tom's Guide