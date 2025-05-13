Google is taking Gemini beyond smartphones — here’s what’s coming

Google plans to expand the types of devices that have access to Google Gemini , adding its AI to Android Auto and even the upcoming Samsung XR headset.

Those Gemini plans were a highlight of The Android Show: I/O Edition taking place today (May 13) ahead of the company's annual developer conference next week. In addition, Guemmy Kim, senior director of product and user experience at Google, expanded on the company's Gemini plans in a blog post timed in conjunction with the Android event.

According to Kim, Google plans to bring the majority of Gemini’s most helpful features, such as Gemini Live ’s camera and screen sharing capabilities, to “billions of Android devices,” with no subscription required.

Gemini and WearOS

(Image credit: Google)

To start off, Google is looking to Gemini to WearOS smartwatches, meaning we could see the AI tool on both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Google Pixel Watch 3 at the least.

The addition of Gemini will mean that you can talk to the chatbot without having to take your phone out of your pocket, which is a godsend when your hands aren't free and you need some AI guidance.

On top of that, Google Gemini will be able to connect with your phone apps, meaning that you can request more information about emails or texts and get the relevant information on your wrist.

Gemini and Android Auto

(Image credit: Google)

Google is also bringing Gemini to Android Auto — a long-awaited addition for some people. According to the blog, Gemini will enhance the experience that Google Assistant currently provides in Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Specifically, Google says Gemini will be able to understand "what you want while you’re driving, through natural conversations.” This will allow you to keep your focus on the road, rather than trying to find the right way to speak to your AI Assistant.

Gemini will do more than just offer helpful suggestions, though. It will also connect with your messaging app, providing summaries of incoming messages. You'll be able to tap into translation features from behind the wheel, too.

In addition to summaries of texts and emails, Gemini can offer a rundown of your tasks for the day or a synopsis of a book.

Gemini will arrive in Android Auto in the coming months, followed by integration into Google Built-in cars.

Gemini and Google TV

(Image credit: Google)

Google TV will also see a wealth of new capabilities thanks to Gemini integration, highlighted by more refined search options. As an example, Google says you'll be able to search for age-appropriate action movies if you want to watch something with your kids.

However, Gemini can do more than just search for movies on your Google TV — you'll also be able to get answers to questions as you would with an assistant on your phone. Gemini will look for responses on the web, even bringing up relevant YouTube videos if it can answer your question.

Gemini and Android XR

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, Google will pair Gemini with Android XR, the new operating platform for mixed reality headsets and glasses the company's been developing with Samsung and Qualcomm. Google says it's looking to “craft new ways to interact with the next generation of devices from headsets to glasses and everything in between.”

Samsung has indicated it's releasing the Project Moohan headset later this year, and when it does arrive, Gemini will come included. That could lead to some pretty impressive features.

Google says you'll be able to use Gemini to quickly plan a holiday on the headset, with maps, videos and tips floating up before you for a more immersive and engaging experience that will help give you a sense of place.

Gemini outlook

Overall, the integration of Google Gemini into more devices is certainly an exciting development, and we're looking forward to trying out the AI chatbot on some of the devices Google outlined.