Samsung's Android XR headset now confirmed for 2025 launch — here's what we know

Companies across the globe have been presenting news about their Q1 earnings, and part of that includes projections about the future.

This week, Samsung held its earnings call and teased a potential launch window for the Project Moohan XR headset (as reported by SamMobile).

The headset was unveiled earlier this year, but Samsung has yet to provide much in the way of details, specs or release information since that reveal.

There were hints that the headset would come out at some point this year, though there were reports it would launch in 2026.

Samsung Project Moohan XR Headset First Look! This Is Familiar... - YouTube Watch On

During the earnings call, Samsung had a section about the MX (or mobile) division shared plans for the second half of 2025 that said it would "explore new products such as XR." It also hinted at a new Galaxy Tab S11 and a new Galaxy Watch.

Essentially, this section pertains to new products that Samsung anticipates launching in the second half of this year. The Galaxy Watch is likely to be the first to launch, as new wearables have typically been introduced in July during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked summer event.

Upon closer examination, Google, which has partnered with Samsung to create the Android XR operating system platform, is expected to reveal more about the platform during Google I/O 2025 later this month (May). And also hints that XR is coming this year.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Google)

One of the sessions at the developer-focused conference focuses on Android XR. The I/O website says that Google will share "new features in the Android XR SDK developer preview, and gain essential knowledge for the public launch of Android XR later this year."

As of this writing, Samsung's Project Moohan is the only headset or smartglasses that have been publicly confirmed to run on Android XR.

Presuming Google doesn't share more information about Project Moohan during I/O, beyond the Android XR session, we're likely to get more official news from Samsung in July during its Unpacked event. An event that should be packed, as we might also see the G Fold triple foldable phone that Samsung has long been rumored to be developing.

More from Tom's Guide