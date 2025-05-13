The Android Show: I/O Edition live blog: All the biggest Android 16 and Gemini news as it happens
We've got all the major Android news coming at you live
The Android Show: I/O Edition is happening later today, and it means that Google I/O is going to be a little different than usual.
Rather than having all the biggest announcements in one big long keynote presentation, Android is getting its own show for some early reveals.
There's bound to be plenty to talk about, too. While we're not expecting any new hardware announcements until the Pixel 10 launch event later this summer, Google should still be revealing just how much Android will change over the coming months.
Not only does that mean more news about Android 16, which is due to be released early this year, it also means we're likely to hear more about Gemini. Or, at least, all the ways Gemini are going to affect the Android experience in the coming months. The more technical stuff will probably be left for the I/O keynote next week.
We're most looking forward to hearing more about Android XR, the version of Android designed for mixed reality devices. With Samsung's Project Moohan headset coming later this year, now's the time for Google to spill all the details about Android XR.
We'll be covering all the news and reveals from the Android Show: I/O Edition when it starts later today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST.
You can follow along as we cover all the rumors and news from the show. Don't forget to join in during the The Android Show: I/O Edition as we cover all the biggest news as it happens.
Android Show: I/O Edition Live Stream
What to expect at The Android Show
You can read our full Android Show preview for our predictions on what Google might announce during the Android Show. But here's a quick rundown of the basics.
Android 16: Android 16 is arriving earlier than normal this year, but Google hasn't said exactly when it will happen yet. We'd like to hear more about when we can download the upgrade ourselves, and what other upgrades are in store for us. Like that stylish, recently-leaked redesign.
Google Gemini: It wouldn't be a Google I/O event without talking about AI, and the links between Android and Gemini are very strong. So we're bound to hear more about how Gemini is changing, and how that's going to affect the Android experience in the coming months. Though we're not sure what sort of announcements are on the way just yet.
Android XR: We know Android XR is coming, and it'll power Samsung's mixed reality Project Moohan headset when it arrives later this year. Seeing as how this is just another version of Android, The Android Show is the perfect opportunity for Google to show us the software in action.
Wear OS 4: It may not be Android per se, but it's close enough to warrant a place in the Android Show. Wear OS powers an increasing number of smartwatches, like the Pixel Watch 3, and I/O is usually the time we find out all the details about the next iteration of the software. So stay tuned for all things Wear OS 4.