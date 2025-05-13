The Android Show: I/O Edition live blog: All the biggest Android 16 and Gemini news as it happens

The Android Show: I/O Edition is happening later today, and it means that Google I/O is going to be a little different than usual.

Rather than having all the biggest announcements in one big long keynote presentation, Android is getting its own show for some early reveals.

There's bound to be plenty to talk about, too. While we're not expecting any new hardware announcements until the Pixel 10 launch event later this summer, Google should still be revealing just how much Android will change over the coming months.

Not only does that mean more news about Android 16, which is due to be released early this year, it also means we're likely to hear more about Gemini. Or, at least, all the ways Gemini are going to affect the Android experience in the coming months. The more technical stuff will probably be left for the I/O keynote next week.

We're most looking forward to hearing more about Android XR, the version of Android designed for mixed reality devices. With Samsung's Project Moohan headset coming later this year, now's the time for Google to spill all the details about Android XR.

We'll be covering all the news and reveals from the Android Show: I/O Edition when it starts later today at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST.

You can follow along as we cover all the rumors and news from the show. Don't forget to join in during the The Android Show: I/O Edition as we cover all the biggest news as it happens.

Android Show: I/O Edition Live Stream