Google just added NotebookLM to Android — here's how it can level up your note-taking

NotebookLM, Google’s AI-powered research assistant, just launched as a mobile app for Android after months as a desktop-only experiment. Now, you can access its smartest features — source-grounded summaries, Q&A, and even “idea synthesis” — straight from your phone.

Deeply integrated with Google Drive, users can upload PDFs, import Docs, or type directly into the app, then ask NotebookLM to explain, summarize, or connect ideas across their documents.

Like having a personal research assistant in your pocket, the AI cites its sources and keeps all your research in one place to support whatever.

Why NotebookLM stands out

NotebookLM stands out for its ability to process complex information and deliver thoughtful, source-backed responses.

Whether summarizing research, asking questions, or generating content like a podcast script, it stays grounded in the material you provide. It can also surface connections across documents that might not be obvious at first glance.

The tool supports various needs — from academic research and work presentations to personal learning.

Key features

Summarize long PDFs

Q&A based solely on your files (e.g., “What were the key points from my meeting notes last week?”)

Compare two documents side by side

Brainstorm ideas using your research as a foundation

Revisit past conversations (supportive for long-term projects)

Who should use it?

NotebookLM is designed to work in two key ways. First, it reads and understands the documents you upload — PDFs, Google Docs, or notes.

Second, it acts as an intelligent assistant. You can ask questions about your content, request summaries of lengthy materials, or dive deeper into specific topics.

It is a helpful research assistant for:

Students drowning in research papers

drowning in research papers Journalists sifting through interviews

sifting through interviews Professionals organizing meeting notes

organizing meeting notes Writers connecting scattered ideas

connecting scattered ideas Anyone who’s ever forgotten what’s buried in their Google Drive

How to get it

Available now on the Google Play Store (still labeled “experimental”). Users need a Google account and Drive access. It is currently free for now.

The bottom line

NotebookLM is part of Google’s growing lineup of AI tools. This one acts as a smart, personalized assistant for your research projects.

If you’ve ever wished you could ask your notes a question and actually get a helpful answer, this might be the app that finally makes it possible.