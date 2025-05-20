Gemini just saw a huge upgrade to its AI model — here’s everything new you can do

Google Gemini is stepping up its game. Announced at Google’s yearly I/O event, the AI tool has just gotten one of its biggest updates ever, seeing improvements across multiple models and bringing in new features.

This covers everything from improvements in coding and web design, to boosts in model efficiency and a brand new deep research feature.

On top of this, Google has announced updates to its AI video generator with Veo 3, as well as announcing new AI plans and other improvements to its suite of AI tools.

But, for now, let’s focus on how Gemini looks different and all the new changes that are coming.

Deep Think

A new feature announced at I/O for Gemini, Deep Think, is an enhanced reasoning mode. This uses new research techniques, enabling the model to consider multiple different hypotheses before responding.

This is a concept that fits in well with reasoning models, where AI can think through a task with more detail.

Google claims that 2.5 Pro Deep Think scored impressively on one of the hardest math benchmarks available, as well as leading on multiple AI testing systems for multimodal reasoning.

Deep Think won’t be immediately available, and no release date has been announced yet. Google explained that they want to do further testing before they release this feature to the public.

2.5 Flash

An update coming to Gemini in early June, Google announced improvements to its 2.5 Flash mode. This is the model designed for speed and low-cost tasks, build for simple prompting without the model needing to think too deeply.

Google revealed that 2.5 Flash has been improved across key benchmarks for reasoning, multimodality, coding and long context. All of this while using 20 to 30% fewer tokens (computing power).

2.5 Pro for app development

The main update for 2.5 Pro from Google came early . Announced in the first week of May, this update improved Gemini 2.5 Pro’s ability to build interactive web apps. This was a major improvement on the technology, and saw a big push for vibe coding (the ability to code through AI prompts).

Announced at I/O, Google also claimed that the new 2.5 Pro model is now leading the popular coding leaderboard WebDev Arena, as well as leading multiple categories of the LMArena.

These are tests of both how well the model can develop websites, and also their ability to take on tasks like image generation, and how efficient they are.

Google claimed that with the improvements launched earlier this month, Gemini is now the leading model for learning, outperforming top models on every one of the five principles of learning science.

Native audio output and improvements to live API

One of the more interesting announcements out of the Gemini reveal is a feature where users can customise the dialogue of Gemini Live.

This could be used to make Gemini more natural and expressive, allowing users to steer its tone, accent, and style of speaking.

This will include a variety of new tools like affective dialogue, where the model detects emotion in your voice and replies accordingly. Proactive audio, where the model ignores background conversations and knows when to respond. And finally, deep thinking in Live conversations.

This will first be made available in the Gemini API system for developers, but will likely then follow onto Gemini.

Project Mariner

Project Mariner will be coming to the Gemini API and Vertex AI. This is a research tool that enables human-agent interaction. In other words, it could allow Gemini to complete tasks across websites, like booking flights, completing forms, and following workflow summaries.

For now, this will only be available to developers to experiment with and there is no detail of a future release on Gemini.

Better security

Google claims that, with this latest update, Gemini 2.5 is the most secure AI model family they’ve made.

This includes making improvements to protections against security threats and malicious instructions that could be embedded into the models.

You’ll likely not notice any changes here, but that just means it's working well!

Further updates were announced specifically for developers using Gemini tools. These were broken down into three sections: Thought summaries, thinking budgets and MCP support.

Thought Summaries are a new ability in Gemini API and Vertex AI, in which the model will summarize its raw thoughts and organize them with headers and key details.

Thinking budgets allow developers to have more control over cost by balancing latency and quality, allowing them to control the number of tokens a model uses before it responds.

Finally, MCP Support will make it easier to integrate the Gemini API with open-source tools. Google claims that it is also working on new approaches to improve the model and developer experience. This is why the tools will first be available to developers.