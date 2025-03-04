Pixel Studio can finally generate people — and that's not the only change Google is bringing to Pixel phones

News
By
published

Pixel users have a lot to be excited about

Pixel Studio showing people illustration
(Image credit: Google)

Google has announced several new features coming to the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch 3 and more as part of the latest Google feature drop. And the Pixel Studio feature introduced with last fall's flagship phones is getting a big new addition as it finally gains the ability to create images of people.

That's not the only change Google unveiled today (March 4). Because of the software update every Pixel device from the Google Pixel 6 will be able to auto transcribe in the Recorder app, while older devices can now personalize their Pixel modes simply by swiping down on the screen.

There is a lot more to get through, so let's have a look at all the upcoming features coming to your Google device.

Pixel AI improvements

AI generated woman playing basketball

(Image credit: Google)

As noted, Google's Pixel Studio can finally create images of people, a feature that's been missing since the image generation feature first debuted in the Pixel 9 lineup. At the time, Google said it was restricting that ability to prevent the feature from being abused, but the company now indicates that several protections are in place to prevent that.

When using the Pixel Studio, you can simply type a description of a person and the AI will work to create the image in the form of a sticker. This is a pretty big step, especially when compared to Apple Intelligence and its Image Playground app. While that feature has always had the ability to generate images of people since its debut late last year, you still have to use a photo to prompt Apple's AI.

On top of that, Google has also announced that the Google Pixel 9 will be able to run Google Gemini 2.0 Flash, improving how conversational the AI is. Meanwhile, Gemini Live has started to roll out for the Google Pixel 6 and newer devices as well as Pixel Fold models.

Finally, in the coming weeks, you'll be able to interact with Gemini Live through live video screen and screen sharing with Gemini Advanced.

Other Pixel udpates

Pro 9 Fold dual screen recording & Pixel 9 connected cameras

(Image credit: Google)

Google has also announced several new features for the Pixel 9, including the ability to stream from multiple cameras at once. User will be able to connect their device to either a GoPro or other Pixel phone and use it when streaming content. This means that you could have several different camera angles at once.

Google is also introducing suggestions to the Pixel Screenshots app which will automatically suggest screenshots to be added to your collections. This will, theoretically, allow you to find them faster. To make the most of this feature, Pixel Screenshots is also now available for your work profile on the Pixel 9 series.

Pixel Screenshots update in March 2025 Google feature drop

Pixel Screenshots (Image credit: Google)

If you happen to be a fan of the Pixel Fold, then you're in luck, as Google is adding support for video recording for dual screen. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's Dual Screen will now support Add Me, making it even easier to get everyone in the shot.

Google Pixel Watch updates

Google Pixel Watch 3 XL in hand

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

Google has finally announced when US users will have access to the Loss of Pulse feature on the Pixel Watch 3. The feature, which allows the watch to contact emergency services when it can't register your heartbeat, was missing from the original launch as Google needed FDA approval. With that granted last week, Google has confirmed that the feature will begin rolling out to the US at the end of March.

The Pixel Watch 3 is also getting on-device menstrual tracking, allowing users to log periods, view cycle status or predict their next period with ease. The step counter on all Pixel watches is also getting improved for better precision and accuracy.

Pixel Watch 2 users will get access to the Pixel Watch 3's Auto bedtime mode, meaning your watch will be able to automatically detect when you fall asleep and act accordingly. Finally, all Google Pixel watches can manage your favorite audio content with new actions like fast forward and adjust speed.

Android devices are getting new security procedures

Google Scam detection on pixel 9

(Image credit: Google)

Included in today's software updates are a host of new features for Android devices that will help to protect you from scams and stay connected with your loved ones. For instance, Android users' devices will use AI to detect scam texts and calls. Users with a Pixel 6 and newer will be alerted to possible scam messages, but only the Pixel 9 series will alert you during calls.

Android users can also now share their location in Find My Device with trusted contacts. As such, you can now use Find My Device to coordinate a meetup with friends and family, as well as make sure your loved ones got home safe. When in use, Live Location sharing shows you where your friends and family are in real time on the map view, meaning you always know where they are.

All of these features and additions are impressive enough, but it's clear that there has never been a better time to own a Pixel Phone.

